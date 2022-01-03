Extreme Colorado experience ranked as one of nation's best 'new attractions'

Cloud Ladder Route, Photo Credit Dan Gambino.

USA Today recently published their 'reader's choice' list of the top 10 'new attractions' around the country for 2021 and one spot in Colorado made the cut.

According to their final ranking, The Cloud Ladder at Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park, Colorado snagged the 8th place spot on the list.

The Cloud Ladder experience is a via ferrata that climbs 625 feet, making it the steepest and most vertical via ferrata climb in North America. The 'guided-only' experience offers plenty of exposure, allowing those unfamiliar with standard technical climbing protection techniques to still get a 'big wall' experience.

While the 'Cloud Ladder' route is designed for more experienced climbers, the original via ferrata route in the area – Peregrine Ridge – is designed for beginners and those new to the sport.

More information about booking a spot to climb the Cloud Ladder route can be found here, with the route estimated to take four to five hours at a cost of $249 per person for groups of two of more.

The top ranking attraction on the USA Today list of best 'new attractions' was the 'SkyFly: Soar America' experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which is a 'flying theater ride.'

See the full list here.