Extreme Colorado experience ranked as one of nation's best 'new attractions'

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Cloud Ladder Route, Photo Credit Dan Gambino.

USA Today recently published their 'reader's choice' list of the top 10 'new attractions' around the country for 2021 and one spot in Colorado made the cut.

According to their final ranking, The Cloud Ladder at Kent Mountain Adventure Center in Estes Park, Colorado snagged the 8th place spot on the list.

The Cloud Ladder experience is a via ferrata that climbs 625 feet, making it the steepest and most vertical via ferrata climb in North America. The 'guided-only' experience offers plenty of exposure, allowing those unfamiliar with standard technical climbing protection techniques to still get a 'big wall' experience.

While the 'Cloud Ladder' route is designed for more experienced climbers, the original via ferrata route in the area – Peregrine Ridge – is designed for beginners and those new to the sport.

More information about booking a spot to climb the Cloud Ladder route can be found here, with the route estimated to take four to five hours at a cost of $249 per person for groups of two of more.

The top ranking attraction on the USA Today list of best 'new attractions' was the 'SkyFly: Soar America' experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, which is a 'flying theater ride.'

See the full list here.

OutThere Colorado

Some still don't know fate of pets after Colorado wildfire

DENVER (AP) — When Lisa Young evacuated her home as a fast-moving Colorado wildfire burned, it looked like firefighters were going to be able to stop what appeared then to just be a grass fire in a field behind her home. She just took her purse, turned off her slow cooker and television and made sure her two cats had enough food and water to drink, thinking she would be back home soon.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Snowpack skyrockets in Colorado after early season scare

Colorado's snowpack continues to break away from the 20-year to-date median, with 48 inches of snow falling in some parts of the state this week and more snow on the way. Colorado's current statewide snowpack is at 130 percent of the to-date median, as of January 7. This compares to the state being at 51 percent of the to-date median snowpack a month ago, on December 7.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Storm brings 32 inches (and counting) to Colorado mountain

Big snow totals were in the forecast for Colorado and, as predicted, big totals have landed – with more snow still on the way. The National Weather Service reports that 32 inches of snow fell on 12,185-foot Mount Zirkel, found near Steamboat Springs, between 11 AM on Tuesday and 9 AM on Thursday. Snow has continued to fall in the area since.
COLORADO STATE
