Several DC movies are getting released this year, but The Flash easily prevails (in terms of promise and relevance) to Black Adam or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The Andy Muschietti film, which faced so many hardships to get greenlit, is set to hit theaters on November 4, and starts with the intention of imposing a bit of order in the chaotic DC continuity. That is, the time travel that Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) makes to prevent his mother’s death and his father’s imprisonment should serve as a clean slate of the DC universe timelines … but also as a party a good number of characters is invited to.

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO