Albany, GA

'Put the chain on them': Operation New Year brings 143 criminal counts against Purps gang

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley, at podium, and members of other law enforcement agencies participated in a news conference on Monday outlining RICO indictments against the Purps street gang. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A recently unsealed indictment against the Purps street gang was the method that law enforcement chose to relay a new year’s message to criminals involved in the lifestyle: We’re coming for you.

The 120-count indictment, part of what the Dougherty County District Office dubbed “Operation New Year,” includes two homicides, two home invasions, multiple assaults, drug violations and numerous car break-ins.

Gang members are accused of violating the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations statute (RICO) in the crimes that took place in Albany, Columbus, Valdosta and east Alabama.

Counting the initial 120 indictments and 23 returned last week, the charges outline 343 racketeering and gang participation acts.

Although the gang originated in 2018, District Attorney Greg Edwards said, it has quickly branded itself as an active and vicious organization.

Edwards was joined at a Monday news conference by representatives from local law enforcement agencies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, all of which played a role in the investigation.

“The Purp gang has been terrorizing our community,” the DA said. “Our resolution for 2022 is to eliminate the Purp gang. These individuals were all over the state and part of Alabama committing crimes … homicides, armed robberies.

“The Purps have been involved in all (kinds) of crime, including homicides in Dougherty and Lee County. All this has been within the last year or two. They’ve been off the chain, as they say, and we’ve got to put the chain on them.”

Listing the names of other gangs that operate in the local area, Edwards warned: “They’re going to be next.”

The investigation was launched in late July.

In the indictment, prosecutors outlined the gang’s alleged activities to include not only the homicides and assaults on members of other gangs, the public and police officers, but stalking and “actions arising to an assault against one certain assistant district attorney.”

While there was no way to establish to what extent the Purps and other gangs drove the spike in gun violence that occurred during the coronavirus pandemic, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said it is evident they have been involved heavily in criminal activity.

“I can tell you this, the majority of entering autos we have in our and surrounding communities, they are the result of gangs,” he said. “The Purp gang committed a lot of those.”

During a recent interview, Persley said that in about 22 percent of car break-ins reported in Albany, a gun is stolen.

As of Monday, 33 of the 40 named in the indictment had been arrested and were in jail, Persley said.

