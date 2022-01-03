ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Criticized For Opening Showroom In China’s Controversial Xinjiang Region

By Joe Walsh
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tesla opened an electric car showroom last week in China’s Xinjiang territory, a move criticized by a manufacturing group and a U.S. lawmaker, making Tesla the latest American company to face scrutiny over its ties to a region where the Chinese government has allegedly detained scores of Uyghurs and other minority...

