Though it may be one of the most All-American of fast food chains, McDonald's is by this stage a worldwide phenomenon. In fact, we wouldn't be terribly surprised in the near future to hear that they've opened up their first orbiting franchise to serve passengers on SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic. That being said, not all countries welcome such fast food imperialism, among them the Mickey D's-free Montenegro and Iceland. And yet still other countries have cultivated a more ambivalent attitude, with Italy being a prime example of the latter category.

