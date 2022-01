Deputies also make arrests for assault, weapons & drug offenses. Frederick, Md (KM) The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports one fatal traffic crash during the New Year’s Day Weekend. At around 3:00 PM on December 31st, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Good Intent Road and Houck Road in Union Bridge for a vehicle crash. A car operated by John Wesley Lieuallen, 75, of Frederick left the roadway, and struck a tree. Medics arriving on the scene tried to resuscitate Lieuallen, but were not successful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

FREDERICK COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO