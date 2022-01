If you're reading this story, you're probably suffering from the mother of all hangovers after a boozy New Year's Eve party. We've all been there!. But rather than wallowing in bed feeling sorry for yourself, there are some practical steps you can take to prevent a crippling hangover, or if it's too late for that, to help alleviate some of the worst symptoms like a headache and feeling sick. With the average adult who drinks alcohol estimating that they've had about 80 hangovers to date, with some even lasting for two days, Zapp has teamed up with TV doctor, Dr Zoe Williams, to provide some helpful advice and bust hangover myths over the festive period.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO