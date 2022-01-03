Bucs coach: Antonio Brown didn't claim injury before walkoff

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
The story around NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown keeps getting murkier when it comes to what is going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player after leaving the football game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium—in unforgettable fashion—against the New York Jets. Reporter Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay...
Asian Doll wasted no time shooting her shot at Antonio Brown on social media this week. The rapper recently split from her rapper boyfriend, Jackboy, and Brown was recently released from his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
FRISCO - The cheap punchline here regarding the idea that troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown should be signed by the Dallas Cowboys isn't going to be an insensitive poke at Brown, who has mental and emotional issues that last Sunday caused his strip-down meltdown in the middle of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game.
Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
Wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to share his bank account information in a series of posts shared to social media on Thursday. In one of the messages, which appears to be sent to trainer Alex Guerrero, who is Tom Brady's personal trainer, Brown claimed that Guerrero charged the wide receiver $100,000 for "never doing the work on me!"
A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
As wide receiver Antonio Brown’s NFL future remains in jeopardy, he’s found a very prominent voice willing to defend him. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, rapper and record executive Rick Ross has weighed in on the controversy with Brown. Regarding Brown’s antics at MetLife Stadium this week, Ross called on people to avoid jumping to conclusions about what happened.
Just days after taking off his jersey and pads and leaving the field shirtless in New York, now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown says Mike Zimmer is the right man to fix the Minnesota Vikings. What now? Yes, that Antonio Brown. You know, the guy who went from...
The doubts surrounding Antonio Brown’s side of the story when it comes to Sunday’s drama keep on coming, with the Greg Hill Show’s Courtney Cox offering the latest round of information questioning the wideout’s version.
Antonio Brown released a statement through his attorney on Wednesday night, attempting to clarify what really happened with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The now-former Buccaneers wide receiver (though he’s yet to be officially released) appeared to quit mid-game last Sunday. Brown ripped off his jersey and his football pads before running off the field at MetLife Stadium.
