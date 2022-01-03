ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois launches QR code based way to verify your COVID-19 vaccination status

By Chris Essex
WTHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - The State of Illinois is making it easier to access your COVID-19 vaccine...

www.wthitv.com

Alan,
4d ago

What’s the matter JB too many restrictions here in Illinois you had to go to Florida FJB and FIL

Reply
9
Guest
4d ago

‘Papers? Do you have your papers? You must show your papers!’ - Illinois Democrats / Nazis

Reply
5
MyStateline.com

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN Radio

Will Cook County’s COVID vaccine requirement hurt businesses?

Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison, R-Palos Park, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why a mandate requiring customers of businesses that serve food and beverages, and patrons of health clubs and fitness centers, to prove they’ve been vaccinated is a bad idea. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘This pandemic is surging’: Gov. Pritzker announces Illinois will double personnel at testing, vaccination sites

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Monday that Illinois will double personnel at regional COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites as he urged residents to get vaccinated and get their boosters. “I’m here today because once again this pandemic is surging and threatening the health of Illinoisans,” Pritzker said as he began...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Who Will Be Eligible for New COVID Antiviral Pills in Illinois

Two newly-authorized antiviral pills for treating COVID-19 will be "in the coming weeks" in Illinois, health officials announced Thursday. The pills Paxlovid and Molnupiravir will be available by prescription only "for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death," according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Spike in COVID cases prompting changes at Illinois Sec of State offices

As the number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois go up, some state services will be limited for a few weeks. The Illinois Secretary of State’s offices will be closed to in person transactions, including driver’s tests, for the next two weeks. Online business can still be conducted, and all expiring driver’s license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois correction staff are to get vaccinated against COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker today announced that the Arbitrator in the State’s Vaccine Mandate Interest Arbitration determined that the State can and should require vaccinations for Illinois Department of Correction (IDOC) guards and Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) staff. This decision will ensure employees in State Correctional Centers and Juvenile Justice […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thelansingjournal.com

Illinois ‘Vax Verify’ system now offers downloadable vaccination card

Information provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (December 29, 2021) – New updates to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Vax Verify immunization portal now includes use of the SMART Health Card. The SMART Health Card allows users to download a QR code, which individuals can use to easily confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events, and other locations. Vax Verify is an online system that allows Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record. Vax Verify can be accessed at https://idphportal.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Indiana updates COVID-19 guidance for students in grades K-12

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated isolation and quarantine guidance for those K through 12th grade. Here is a look at the guidance for schools with mask mandates in place. If a student tests positive, they should stay home for five days. The student...
INDIANA STATE
wchstv.com

DHHR: Don't click on texts asking for your COVID-19 vaccine status

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is receiving reports of people getting spam text messages about their COVID-19 vaccination status. A news release from the DHHR Saturday said a spam text message reads: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in...
CHARLESTON, WV
KMOV

Illinois boosts local vaccine sites during COVID-19 surge

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois will help local health departments with additional staffing at mass vaccination sites, a move officials announced Monday as the state experienced its highest surge in COVID-19 cases during the entire coronavirus pandemic. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois will add at least 100 people at local...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTHI

Covid-19 Surge hits Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - At the end of 2021, the Crawford County health department was working to change how it handled the county's health. Part of that change was 'living with covid-19'. Lately, that goal has been a lot more difficult. On Monday the county reported three deaths from...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Illinois Governor Ups COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts Throughout the State

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he's stepping up COVID-19 vaccination efforts throughout the state to help meet an increased demand for booster shots. Gov. Pritzker said Monday that he had directed the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency to assist in vaccination efforts at local health departments throughout the state.
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois to expand vaccine booster clinics, COVID-19 testing

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing on the state’s response to the omicron variant on Monday, December 27. During the briefing, the governor announced the state is expanding COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics. Gov. Pritzker said the expansion of clinics includes a surge in staffing. He...
ILLINOIS STATE

