Illinois launches QR code based way to verify your COVID-19 vaccination status

Information provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (December 29, 2021) – New updates to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Vax Verify immunization portal now includes use of the SMART Health Card. The SMART Health Card allows users to download a QR code, which individuals can use to easily confirm their COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events, and other locations. Vax Verify is an online system that allows Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record. Vax Verify can be accessed at https://idphportal.illinois.gov.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO