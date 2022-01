West Virginia (11-2) will resume Big 12 Conference play this afternoon after a week off from games. The Mountaineers were shorthanded in a loss to Texas for their conference opener. Then, their game against TCU was postponed due to COVID issues within the Horned Frogs program. Today, it's Kansas State that will have issues, traveling without their Head Coach, Bruce Weber, and down to just eight players. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO