ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Helicopter crashes off coast in northern Israel

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A helicopter crashed off Israel's Mediterranean coast late Monday near the northern city of Haifa, an Israeli official said.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because the event was still unfolding, said a search and rescue operation was underway.

Israeli media said the aircraft was a navy helicopter and that three people were on board. The reports said one crew member was rescued and taken to a hospital, while the fate of the other two members wasn't immediately known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

Florida family of 4 killed in helicopter crash

BRONSON, Fla. - A father, mother, and their two children were killed Thursday night when their private helicopter crashed near the town of Bronson, according to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say a witness claiming to have seen a helicopter crash called authorities around 8:30 p.m. Several minutes...
FLORIDA STATE
kurv.com

Helicopter Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Hurt

(AP) — State and federal authorities say one person is dead and three more are injured after a helicopter crashed northwest of Houston. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a Bell 206B helicopter with four people aboard crashed Thursday in a field in Livingston, Texas, about 70 miles northwest of Houston. It’s unclear what led to the crash.
HOUSTON, TX
Jersey Shore Online

Soldiers Injured In Helicopter Crash

WRIGHTSTOWN – A Marine Corps helicopter crashed at around 3:30 p.m. on January 6, causing two injuries, officials said. The crash took place outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Two personnel were injured and were transferred to nearby medical facilities. The Marine report stated that their condition is stable. The vehicle...
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Bradenton Herald

Coast Guard and bystander rescue 3 people from a plane crash off the Florida Keys

Three people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their Tampa-bound Cessna crashed in the waters off the Florida Keys this week, the Coast Guard said. The plane, a Cessna 210, plunged into the water Wednesday afternoon about 10 miles north of Florida Keys Marathon International Airport in the Middle Keys, according to the Coast Guard.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Jerusalem#Haifa#Mediterranean#Traffic Accident#Ap#Israeli#Navy#The Associated Press
abc17news.com

Rockets fired from Gaza land off central Israel’s coast

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says rockets fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have landed in the Mediterranean Sea off central Israel. It was not immediately clear whether the rockets fired Saturday were meant to hit Israel, but Gaza-based militant groups often test-fire missiles toward the sea. There were no reports of casualties. Apart from a single incident in September, there has been no cross-border rocket fire since a cease-fire ended an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May. In a statement, the Israeli army said the rockets fell off the coast of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area.
MIDDLE EAST
brproud.com

Fog was a factor in deadly December helicopter crash

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO)— The National Transportation Safety Board released more information on the helicopter crash that killed pilot Joshua L. Hawley on December 14, 2021. According to reports, the helicopter departed the Gonzales, Louisiana, area and was en route to the Lakefront Airport (KNEW), New Orleans, Louisiana. Automatic Dependent...
LAPLACE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Daily Mail

Statue of Iranian general Soleimani is torched hours after it was unveiled by Tehran officials to mark two years since he was assassinated in a US drone strike

A statue of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been torched hours after it was unveiled by officials to mark the second anniversary of his assassination. Soleimani, who headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, was killed on January 3, 2020 in Iraq in a US drone strike at Baghdad airport along with his Iraqi lieutenant and others.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foreigndesknews.com

Report: Taliban Threatened to Send 2,000 Suicide Bombers to Washington DC

The Taliban late last year reportedly warned the United States that it will deploy 2,000 suicide bombers to Washington, D.C., if the Biden administration follows through with a plan to post the same number of soldiers at the U.S. embassy facility in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban telegraphed the warning to...
MILITARY
uticaphoenix.net

4 dead in collapse of highway flyover in central China

BEIJING (AP) — Four people died and eight were injured after a section of a highway flyover in China’s central Hubei province collapsed, according to Chinese authorities. The accident occurred at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the city of Ezhou, with about 500 meters (1,640 feet) of the bridge built over an expressway collapsing onto the roadway below, according to transport and police authorities.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Argentina

Two crew members died when a firefighting helicopter crashed in the Patagonia region of Argentina on Wednesday. The government-contracted helicopter, a Bell 412, fell near Quillen, a lake in the Neuquen province. From the opposite direction, it’s almost a stone’s throw from the Chilean border. The location is over 18 hours by car from Buenos Aires.
CHINA
Daily Mail

Privates on parade: Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear due to shortages blamed on Covid

Soldiers in Norway must return their underwear and socks after completing military service for the next recruits to wear because of shortages blamed on Covid-19. Norway conscripts around 8,000 young men and women for military service every year to guard NATO's northern border and the frontier with Russia. Until recently,...
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy