Tip line, rewards announced for information about missing 7-year-old girl

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police have created a tip line and rewards are being offered for information about a 7-year-old girl who was last seen in 2019.

Police Chief Allen Aldenberg urged anyone who knows anything about the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery to tell police what they know.

"Help us find this little girl," he said. "Someone knows something. Do what is right and call in. I cannot emphasize this enough. Someone out there knows something."

Anyone with information is asked to call 603-203-6060. Manchester Crimeline is offering a reward of $2,500, and business owners Dick Anagnost and Arthur Sullivan are offering a $10,000 reward for tips.

Aldenberg was visibly emotional as he called on people to call in with any tips, even if they're of sightings from years ago.

"Somewhere out there, this little girl is in need of help," Aldenberg said. "And I need your help in helping us to find her safe."

Investigators said they have talked with many of Harmony's family members but declined to elaborate on which ones.

Aldenberg confirmed that Harmony was in the child welfare system in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and that it was New Hampshire's Division of Children, Youth and Families that notified police last week that Harmony was missing and last seen two years ago.

Aldenberg said it's notable that it took so long for Harmony's disappearance to be noted.

"It's a question that I have asked that hopefully at some point along with this I get an answer to," he said.

On Sunday, investigators spent hours at a home at 77 Gilford St. in Manchester, Harmony's last known address. The home has a new owner who police said is cooperating with allowing police to scour the property for clues.

"We are two years behind the power curve and where Harmony should have been and who she should have been with, she's not with them," Aldenberg said.

The chief said a team of detectives is working on the tip line around the clock. He said about two-dozen tips have come in so far.

Aldenberg asked people to avoid social media conjecture and instead call or text the dedicated tip line with any information, even the smallest detail.