Argentina says December tax revenue up 73.6% from year ago period

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal last year more than doubled its pre-pandemic record for investment in export-focused projects, showing it remains an attractive destination for foreign companies, the head of the state agency that promotes investment and exports said. AICEP, which offers tax breaks and other incentives for exports and...
The state Council on Revenues more than doubled its forecast for Hawaiʻi's general fund tax revenue for this fiscal year. The council now expected that revenue to increase by 15% for the fiscal year ending in June. That’s up from its September forecast, where it predicted 6.3% growth.
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Brazil’s real will stay backed up by a surprisingly good fiscal performance into the southern hemisphere summer lull as the campaign for October’s presidential election begins to gather pace, a Reuters poll showed. It oscillated around 5.60 per U.S. dollar in the fourth...
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone retail sales surged past all expectations in November, driven by in-store non-food purchases, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, indicating that consumer demand remained healthy even as fresh pandemic-related restrictions were implemented. Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing...
The Irish Finance Minister has said tax receipts from corporation tax in Ireland will begin to decline from 2023 onwards.On Wednesday, new figures revealed that Irish tax receipts surged to their highest ever level last year at 68.4 billion euro, reducing the Exchequer deficit down to 7.3 billion euro.It is the highest recorded tax yield, and more than nine billion euro more than the previous highest figure in 2019.Corporation tax soared by almost 30%, and is now the country’s second largest revenue in the state.For years, a low corporate tax rate has been a key part of the Irish economic...
The state Department of Finance and Administration reported that December sales tax collections came in at $719.6 million, which is 18.9% above the same month last year and 8.6% above forecast. Net available general revenue was $646.1 million, $115.8 million above December 2020 and $52.1 million — or 8.8% —...
AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in December, 24.4 percent more than in December 2020. The majority of December sales tax revenue is based on sales made in November and remitted to the agency in December. Year-over-year increases for most...
LONDON (Reuters) – The City of London’s policy chief said on Wednesday that Britain’s attempt to get on the front foot in global finance after Brexit needs sustained impetus from the government. Britain’s financial sector lost most of its access to the European Union, which had been...
ABUJA (Reuters) – Shares of Airtel Africa hit an all-time high on Wednesday, lifting Nigeria’s main stock index, after the mobile phone company said it will use proceeds of a tower sale to reduce debt. Airtel, the third-biggest listed firm in Nigeria, with a dual listing in London,...
-Massachusetts Department of Revenue (DOR) Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder today announced that preliminary revenue collections for December 2021 totaled $4.235 billion, which is $1.396 billion or 49.2% more than actual collections in December 2020, and $1.228 billion or 40.9% more than benchmark.
An almost 20% gain in December sales tax revenue and an almost 12% fiscal year-to-date (July-December) gain in sales tax revenue has pushed overall Arkansas tax revenue up 1.5% over budget estimates. Revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year was $3.896 billion, up 5.4% compared with the...
BEIJING (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Wednesday it will hold an online meeting with bondholders on Jan. 7-10 to vote on proposals including one on delaying the redemption date of some bonds to July 8 from Jan. 8. Trading in Evergrande bonds will be halted from Jan....
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s top market regulator said on Wednesday it has fined units of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Tencent Holdings Ltd, and Bilibili Inc for failing to properly report about a dozen deals. (Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Kim Coghill)
(Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday ordered mediation in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy, calling for the company, the Sackler family members that own it and nine states to determine whether they can reach a new opioid litigation settlement by Jan. 14. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain in White...
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Belgium will buy 10,000 courses each of the COVID-19 antiviral oral treatments developed by Pfizer and Merck & CO, a spokesman for the health ministry said in an emailed statement. Belgium’s health minister said in early December that the government was in talks with Merck for...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been another big year for sales tax in Rapid City. In fact, it’s slated to be the biggest one yet. Previously, 2020 saw record setting numbers just over 30-million dollars. However, even though data hasn’t been collected for the last two months of this year, numbers are already rivaling last years revenue.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sales tax revenue jumped by more than $73,000 for the month of December when compared to the previous year. According to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office, December sales tax receipts totaled $473,821. The figure also surpasses $400,000 in tax receipts for the tenth time this year and easily surpassed last month's total of just under $414,000.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, and Springdale each reported record sales tax revenue in the past 12-month period. The cumulative revenue reported from January through December of this year for these cities totals $91 million, up 17.17% from the same period last year. Revenue received is also 22.86% more than reported in the same period of 2019.
A recent report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) noted that there were 74.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms as of December 1, a decrease of 4% from December 2020 and down 1% from September 1, 2021. Five key findings in the Quarterly Hogs and...
