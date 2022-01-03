ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How Is Whoopi Goldberg Feeling Amid Her COVID-19 Diagnosis?

By Brandon Bombay
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An episode of "The View" in September 2021 became awkward when hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were abruptly asked to leave in the middle of filming. Apparently, the pair both had COVID-19 tests that came back positive, per Deadline. Although those tests wound up being false positives, and both hosts...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Ana Navarro
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Test Positive For COVID-19, Forcing ‘The View’ Back Into Isolation

After Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19, ‘The View’ went back to filming in isolation amid the surging Omicron variant. Being back in the studio was probably fun while it lasted, but The View went back to filming in isolation on Jan. 3, after hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin tested positive for COVID-19 amid the surging Omicron variant. Both hosts, who are double vaccinated and boosted, have since recovered from the virus, but the ABC show still made the decision to film remotely through at least the end of this week. Whoopi will also be taking a few days off as she recoups from the illness.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MIX 107.9

Whoopi Gets Covid-19

COVID Stops Whoopi’s ‘View’ Return Because of COVID-19, in spite of being vaccinated. Whoopi’s return to The View is going to take just a little longer.  Her friend and co-host Joy Behar announced that Whoopi had tested positive for COVID and her case was mild.  “She’ll probably be back next week,” said Joy about Whoopi. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Daily Mail

Sara Haines misses The View after 'close contact' with COVID-19 but 'feels fine'... just one day after co-host Whoopi Goldberg was revealed to have tested positive for the virus

Sara Haines, 44, was absent from Tuesday's episode of The View due to COVID-19 exposure. It comes just one day after it was revaled that co-host Whoopi Goldberg, 66, had skipped out on Monday's episode after testing positive for the virus. 'Sara was in close contact, so she's not here,'...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Mark Consuelos Is Thrilled Kelly Ripa Is Done With Skinny Jeans: ‘I Like Your Boyfriend Jeans’

So long, skinny jeans! Kelly Ripa revealed that the COVID-19 pandemic (and TikTok!) influenced her to permanently say goodbye to her tight denim. “I don’t need skinny jeans anymore because my boyfriend jeans now fit like skinny jeans,” the 51-year-old talk show host said on the Wednesday, December 15 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “One of the blessings from Covid.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy