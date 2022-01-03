ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar falls after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Friday on the heels of the December jobs report that missed expectations. The dollar index weakened after the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, well short of...
BUSINESS
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Dollar#U S Dollar#Speculators#Canadian Dollar#Reuters#British
investing.com

U.S. Inflation Report To Decide Dollar’s Fate

The new year has kicked off with a sharp spike in yields, which has turbocharged the US dollar but demolished the Japanese yen. Whether this trend persists will depend on next week’s US inflation report, as that could decide whether the Fed will begin its rate hike cycle in March already.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
94.1 Duke FM

Omicron dents euro zone’s economic rebound; inflation at record high

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone economic sentiment dropped more than expected last month while inflation hit another record high, indicating the economy is under renewed stress as surging coronavirus infections force governments to tighten restrictions. With infections breaking records almost daily as the Omicron variant sweeps across Europe, growth...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold sinks 2% Thursday in bullion's first settlement after Fed minutes

Gold futures ended sharply lower Thursday, marking the sharpest daily slump for the precious metal in over six weeks, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December gathering showed that officials thought rate increases could come sooner and possibly at a faster pace then they previously expected as inflation runs hot. Inflation is usually a boon for bullion but the prospect of higher rates is dulling the appeal of gold against Treasury yields, which also were seeing their rates rising. February gold on Thursday ended down $35.90, or 2%, to reach $1,789.20 an ounce.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
CNBC

Dollar retreats modestly before U.S. job data

At 4:12 a.m. ET, the dollar index which measures the greenback against major peers, was down 0.14% at 96.126 and set for weekly gains of about 0.5%. The dollar retreated slightly on Friday but was still on course to gain over the week before the release of U.S. labor data that investors think could reinforce the case for early Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.
MARKETS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar Braces For Nonfarm Payrolls Test

US employment report today could be crucial for markets. FX and stocks quiet, but spike in yields hurts gold. Oil powers higher as supply disruptions get priced in. The main event today will be the US employment report for December, which could be huge for the dollar and equities as rate traders are currently pricing in an 80% chance for the Fed to begin its hiking cycle in March. Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have risen by 400k, pushing the unemployment rate down one tick to 4.1%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy