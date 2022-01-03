ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Horse Trapped In Mud Rescued By Local Firefighters

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dgjlw_0dboDzSd00
Photo courtesy Southard Fire Department

HOWELL – Multiple firefighters in Howell Township helped a struggling horse who had fell into a stream and was stuck in mud.

Yesterday afternoon, first responders found the horse stranded behind Echo Lake. They used straps, ropes and sheets of plywood in order to safely extricate the horse from the mud.

Assisting at the scene was members from the Southard Fire Department, Freewood Acres Fire Company No. 1, Squankum Fire Company #1 and the Howell Township Office of Emergency Management.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HV9sW_0dboDzSd00
Photo courtesy Southard Fire Department

Southard Fire Department stated that there was a veterinarian at the scene to help supervise the status of the horse.

“We thank all our mutual aid partners for their efforts in this successful rescue,” Southard Fire Department said.

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Coast Guard Rescues Sick Boater

MANASQUAN – The Coast Guard medevaced a boater suffering abdominal pains on the night of January 6 approximately 11 miles east of Manasquan. They sent a helicopter aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City to the vessel named Peter Farber. They hoisted the sick crew member aboard and then transported him to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune. Their condition was not made public.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Soldiers Injured In Helicopter Crash

WRIGHTSTOWN – A Marine Corps helicopter crashed at around 3:30 p.m. on January 6, causing two injuries, officials said. The crash took place outside Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. Two personnel were injured and were transferred to nearby medical facilities. The Marine report stated that their condition is stable. The vehicle...
WRIGHTSTOWN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Garage Fire Under Investigation

MANCHESTER – A detached garage that went up in flames this morning is still under investigation, police said. Officers from the Manchester Township Police Department arrived at a home on Monroe Avenue in the Whiting section of the Township around 7:04 a.m. and discovered smoke and flames coming from the roof of a detached garage.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Stolen While Driver Delivering Food

WARETOWN – A driver delivering food to workers at a CVS reported that his car was stolen while they were inside. The theft happened at around 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day, at the CVS on Route 9 and Bryant Road. The driver said he left his 2020 Toyota unlocked and running while he brought food in to the employees.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Howell, NJ
Howell, NJ
Accidents
Jersey Shore Online

First Responders Extinguish Stafford House Fire

STAFFORD – Multiple fire companies and first responders responded to a house fire that took place earlier today on Oak Avenue in Cedar Run. According to the Stafford Township Police Department, the fire is still under investigation and the cause has not been determined. The Stafford Township Bureau of Fire Prevention, the Ocean County Fire Marshall, and the Stafford Township Detective Bureau are currently investigating the incident.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Driver Extricated From Car In Route 9 Crash

HOWELL – A driver had to be extricated from his car after being involved in a three-car accident on Route 9 yesterday, police said. Sgt. Mazzeo, Patrolman Campagnola, Patrolman Bush, Patrolman Cherney, Patrolman Poznanski and Patrolman Barone of the Howell Township Police Department responded to the area of Route 9 southbound, just south of Aldrich Road, around 3:47 p.m. regarding a car crash in the Howell Plaza parking lot.
HOWELL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Bus Fatally Strikes Pedestrian In Ocean County

LAKEWOOD – A New Jersey Transit Bus driver is under investigation after a 32-year-old man died after being struck, police said. The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on January 3 by the entrance of the New Jersey Transit Bus Terminal on Route 88 in Lakewood. Officers from the Lakewood Township Police Department had found a 32-year-old man lying on the side of the road.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Firefighters#Mutual Aid#Accident#Squankum Fire Company
Jersey Shore Online

Fire Rips Through Home In Brick

BRICK – Firefighters from multiple departments had their hands full in the wee hours of New Year’s Day as a blaze tore through a home in the township. Ocean County Scanner News was on the scene with the fire crews shortly after 2 a.m. on January 1. The...
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Injuries In Lacey Pickup Truck Fire

LACEY – On Monday, December 27, 2021, at 3:14 p.m., Officer Michael Hyle was dispatched to Ramp A at the intersection of Lacey Road, in Forked River, for a vehicle fire. The investigation revealed that the fire originated in the engine compartment of a 2002 Ford F-250 while waiting in traffic.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Early Morning Crash

MANCHESTER – Authorities believe wet road conditions and heavy fog were to blame for an early morning accident that left two Ocean County residents injured. Manchester Township Police said the crash happened on December 31 around 4:30 a.m. Police said 19-year-old Jamier Mcleod of South Toms River was driving his Acura TSX down Route 571 in the area of Kingsridge Road when he lost control of the car, ran off the road, smashed into a utility pole before coming to a stop in the woods.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Girl Scout Donates 39 Oxygen Masks For Fire Dogs

JACKSON – A Girl Scout collected money – and raised awareness – about safety equipment dogs need when working with the fire department. The dogs that work with firefighters these days aren’t the Dalmatian mascots you sometimes see riding on the truck. Instead, these are like police K-9 units, trained to detect certain chemicals.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Dog License Renewal Now Underway

TOMS RIVER – Toms River Township’s dog license renewal starts January 1 and continues through January 31. License fees are $15 spayed/neutered and $20 not spayed/neutered. A license cannot be issued, if the rabies shot expires prior to November 1. The shot must be updated, before the owner can purchase a 2022 license. First-time licenses can be issued any time after the first rabies shot as long as it is valid beyond November 1.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Deck Fire At Toms River Home Under Investigation

TOMS RIVER – A fire that broke out overnight on a deck left minor damage to a home in the Point O Woods development in Toms River, officials said. The incident occurred late Sunday night at a home on River Bend Drive. According to the Toms River Bureau of Fire Prevention, the fire was able to be contained to the deck but with “minor extension” to the interior of the home.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Cops: Dangerous Driving Leads To Drug Arrest

BRICK – Police said they watched a driver fail to maintain their lane and followed them, leading to seizure of drugs and “a large amount of cash.”. Detectives from the Street Crimes Unit reported a Honda on Drum Point Road leaving its lane on 9:30 p.m. on December 29. Police followed the Honda and watched as it pulled into the Wawa on Drum Point. Two people went into the store, and K-9 Officer Scott Smith was called in to help.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Mariners Rescued From Grounded Vessel

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – On Sunday, three mariners were recused by the Coast Guard after their boat grounded near Little Egg Harbor, officials said. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay command center received a report from the 36-foot pleasure craft Phyllis II through VHF channel 16 stating that their boat was stuck in shallow water.
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

COVID Testing Center Reaches Capacity Second Day In A Row

TOMS RIVER – As an indication of the increase in cases at the Jersey shore, the drive-through testing center at Ocean County College has reached capacity just after 10 a.m. The testing center is run through the Ocean County Health Department. They sent out a message that the clinic reached capacity already. It will reopen Thursday, December 30, from 10 a.m. until capacity is again reached.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man Charged With DUI In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – A Manchester man was arrested for drugs after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing into a pole Sunday morning, police said. Toms River Township Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina told Jersey Shore Online that officers were called to the intersection of Route 166 and Albert Avenue around 9:15 a.m. yesterday regarding a car accident.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy