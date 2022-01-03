ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Taliban orders Afghan shopkeepers to behead mannequins

By Maya Oppenheim
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=074hDS_0dboDeAc00

The Taliban reportedly instructed mannequins in Afghan clothes shops to be beheaded, claiming the dolls infringe Islamic rules.

Afghanistan’s Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice is said to have made the order in the western province of Herat .

Local businesses have hit out at the Taliban’s move to ban mannequins, according to The Times .

Commentators noted the new rules will lead to yet more difficulties for firms, many of whom are already finding it hard to stay afloat under the Taliban’s new regime.

Aziz Rahman, the head of the ministry’s local arm, referred to the mannequins as “statues” and accused people of worshipping them against Islamic law. Mr Rahman stated those who infringed the ruling would face grave penalties.

Marzia Babakarkhail, who used to work as a family court judge in Afghanistan but now lives in the UK, told The Independent the Taliban’s order for the heads of mannequins to be removed reveals “who they really are”.

Ms Babakarkhail, a campaigner for Afghan women’s rights, added: “It is brutal. This is the kind of behaviour of children. Not of a government leading a country. This shows the nasty face of the Taliban.

“If the Taliban cannot accept a doll, how they can they accept a woman with a voice to be in Afghanistan.

“Now when I read the news, I am scared. The Taliban pretends to change. They announced an amnesty saying they forgive all of their opponents but this is a big lie. We should stand against the Taliban. We should have our rights.”

She warned the Taliban was trying to “scare” Afghan citizens in a bid to force them indoors and remain “silent”.

“The Taliban's behaviour shows their character,” Ms Babakarkhail added. “It shows their real face. But why the world is silent is a big question in my mind.”

The the 55-year-old, who is campaigning for the female judges to be rescued from Afghanistan, has previously told The Independent the Taliban tried to kill her in Afghanistan in 1997 and in Pakistan in 2007.

New rules unveiled by the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in November blocked soap operas and dramas from including women actors in Afghanistan.

The regulations have also forbidden all films thought to infringe “Islamic or Afghan values,” as well as making the hijab – a head covering some Muslims choose to wear – compulsory for all female journalists who appear on TV.

The Taliban swept to power in mid-August as the US and British forces withdrew - quickly declaring Afghan women would be blocked from taking part in all sports.

The last time the hardline Islamist group ruled the country, women were barred from working and leaving the house without a male relative, and girls were blocked from going to school.

Comments / 7

Hal Kirven
3d ago

Online headline/story: " Taliban orders Afghan shopkeepers to behead mannequins " * The Taliban reportedly instructed mannequins in Afghan clothes shops to be beheaded, claiming the dolls infringe Islamic rules. * Aziz Rahman, the head of the ministry’s local arm, referred to the mannequins as “statues” and accused people of worshipping them against Islamic law. * also, New rules unveiled by the Taliban’s Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice in November blocked soap operas and dramas from including women actors in Afghanistan." -- Hmmm... Where is "the Squad"? Where is JoKKKe Biden? Where is our MSM! MSM is more responsible for this happening thaneven Resident Biden.... MSM got JoKKKe Biden elected, and his decisions since have re-established Taliban rule!

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Independent

‘You will be hanged’: Inside story of how girls from Afghan youth football team escaped Taliban

Women and girls beaten and threatened with death for playing football in Afghanistan have revealed the horror of their long and harrowing journey to safety in Britain.Saberyah, a 24-year-old Chelsea fan and the captain of the Afghan national youth development team, and teammates endured months of torment after the Taliban seized control of their homeland, including beatings that left them “screaming.”This newspaper revealed in early September how 32 players were left stranded and in danger after the British-backed government and armed forces fled. Now, in exclusive interviews with The Independent, some have recounted their ordeal and the “grave threats”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
WEKU

What the Taliban really want from the world, in their own words

DOHA, Qatar — Afghanistan's Taliban rulers believe that women "must have the right to education and to work," the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha tells NPR. "Our endeavors are underway now to solve this problem," Muhammad Naeem Wardak says. Speaking in Arabic in a wide-ranging, 40-minute...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Pakistan#Mannequins#Herat#Islamic#Times
news4sanantonio.com

$2.9B of US military gear now in the hands of Taliban, says watchdog group

WASHINGTON (TND) — Billions of dollars in equipment was left behind in Afghanistan following the U.S. withdrawal earlier this year, and now finding its way into the hands of the Taliban. Auditors at watchdog group Open the Books found $2.9 billion of U.S. military gear and training were provided to Afghan security forces.
MILITARY
CBS News

Negotiating with the Taliban to save lives in Afghanistan

When the U.S. pulled up stakes in Afghanistan this past August, the Biden administration didn't expect the Taliban to seize control of the country so quickly. Twenty years of nation building and an Afghan military crumbled within days. To contain the Taliban's power, the international community acted quickly – freezing...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC News

One Afghan woman's struggle to resettle in America, help her fellow refugees

Muzhgan Azizy escaped Kabul just weeks before the swift Taliban takeover and chaotic U.S. evacuation, but adjusting to her new freedom in America has been difficult. "The resettlement journey for me was not easy. Actually so many challenges. It was a struggle, for sure," Azizy, 36, told ABC News. "From finding a proper spot to do my grocery shopping, to paying my bill in our apartments' portal. It's like the worst -- only because the system in the U.S. is completely different from what I used to back home."
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Taliban Officials Say Their Army Will Include Suicide Bombers

The future army of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) will include a special battalion of suicide attackers, according to a spokesperson from the Taliban regime. Zabiullah Mujahid, the IEA’s deputy minister of information and culture, told Radio Azadi that the suicide unit will be active under the Ministry of Defense and will be part of the Taliban’s special forces.
MILITARY
The Independent

Taliban officials dump 3,000 litres of alcohol into canal in booze crackdown

Some 3,000 litres of alcohol seized from three dealers in Kabul, Afghanistan, were thrown in a canal by the country’s intelligence agents.The General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) tweeted: “A special operational unit... arrested three liquor dealers in the Kart-e-Char area of Kabul with about 3,000 litres of alcohol, according to a series of credible intelligence reports.”The GDI added: “The seized liquor was destroyed and the liquor sellers were handed over to the judiciary.”The video released by the GDI showed its agents draining barrels in a canal.د ا.ا.ا د استخباراتو لوی ریاست ځانګړې عملیاتي قطعې د یو لړ مؤثقو کشفي...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Unsettled: Afghans are searching for home after escaping the Taliban

Her departure from Kabul reminded her of some "zombie movie," the young woman said. It was an experience she could describe only as "dehumanizing, terrifying and very traumatizing." When she woke up in a lakeside resort in Uganda, she found it impossible to square her new surroundings with the chaos...
POLITICS
Reuters

Afghan Taliban stop Pakistan army from fencing international border

KABUL/PESHAWAR, Pakistan, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Taliban soldiers in Afghanistan disrupted the erecting of a security fence by the Pakistani military along the border between the two countries, Afghan officials said on Wednesday. Pakistan has fenced most of the 2,600 km (1,615 mile) border despite protestations from Kabul, which has...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Taliban were invited into Kabul, says former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 15 (ANI): In a surprising shift in the popular narrative, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai has said that the Taliban was invited to Kabul before the takeover of the country's capital city on August 15. Karzai revealed that he had invited the Taliban, who had agreed to...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Pakistan Slams Taliban Curbs on Afghan Women

ISLAMABAD - A Pakistani government minister Monday criticized neighboring Afghanistan's ruling Islamist Taliban for placing curbs on women, denouncing the curbs as 'retrogressive thinking" and as posing threat to his country. Information Minister Fawad Hussain, while speaking to an Islamabad gathering, described the new Taliban government in Kabul as an...
WORLD
BBC

Ashraf Ghani: Ex-Afghan president describes moment he fled the Taliban

Afghanistan's former president has defended his decision to flee the country as the Taliban closed in earlier this year, saying he did it to prevent the destruction of Kabul. The Taliban seized power in August after taking control of the capital. Ashraf Ghani revealed that when he woke up on...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

419K+
Followers
153K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy