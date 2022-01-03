ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg tests positive for COVID-19

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
"The View" is returning without Whoopi Goldberg after the vaccinated co-host tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since [Goldberg's] vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms are fortunately very, very mild," Joy Behar told the ABC daytime show's audience on Monday.

The 66-year-old "Ghost" actor tested positive for COVID-19 while "The View" was on hiatus in late December for the holidays, according to Behar.

"We've been super cautious at 'The View,'" Behar added. The comedian, who along with the rest of the show's panel appeared remotely, also disclosed that the show planned to check in with Goldberg following her diagnosis, saying, "You'll see Whoopi too."

Goldberg is expected to return to the show next week.

Two of the show's co-hosts also shared that they were impacted by the coronavirus amid the spread of the omicron variant. Sara Haines said that she and her children had to quarantine in their home after her husband tested positive, while Sunny Hostin revealed that she and her mother received positive diagnoses "right before Christmas."

"I was isolated, alone. I FaceTimed with my family for Christmas and New Year's," Hostin said, saying she has since tested negative.

"I'm so thankful that I was vaccinated and boosted because I only had coldlike symptoms," Hostin said. "But I didn't feel great, honestly. And it just goes to show you that the vaccine and the boosters do work. It makes sure you're not hospitalized for something like this. It makes sure that you don't die from something like this."

Hostin and co-host Ana Navarro both tested positive for the virus in September just before Vice President Harris was to appear on the show. The two left the stage, and Harris did the interview virtually.

Gins75
4d ago

Why is this news? Since when does every cold/flu type illness need to be announced as news? We already know the so-called vaccine doesn't work.

Teresa Rao
4d ago

o well a vaccine prevents you from getting the flu that's why these injections aren't vaccines they are experimental unapproved shots !! so you can get horrible reactions or die from the injections and still get the China flu and still die from it so why get them??? sorry whoopie but you asked for it for being so evil !! you need to keep your mouth shut !!!!

Raq Davis
4d ago

I hate when they do this, " well she's vaccinated so the symptoms are mild".... MOST PEOPLE'S SYMPTOMS ARE MILD!

