Plumas-Sierra Fair announces 2022 dates: Hello July!

Plumas County needs to tell the public if we have the Omicron variant here in our county. Many businesses are allowing individuals in without masks. People need to know how much more contagious this variant is. I know of many people who have caught this variant and they were all vaccinated, catching it from people they thought were safe because all were vaccinated. They were all very sick, miserable. This is different than last year, please post. This is going to get worst before it gets better.

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO