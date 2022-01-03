ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

Plumas-Sierra Fair announces 2022 dates: Hello July!

By Editor
Plumas County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dates for the 2022 edition of the Plumas Sierra County Fair have been set! After two years of cancellations, it only seems normal that the traditional dates would have to be put aside to accommodate this “new normal.” In 2022, the fair in Quincy will be held July 28-31. This...

