NHL

Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Unlikely to appear Tuesday

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Stone (undisclosed) was ruled doubtful for Tuesday's contest Monday, David Schoen...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
NHL
CBS Boston

Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
NHL
NESN

Wild Coach Criticizes Trent Frederic, Says Kirill Kaprizov Hit Was ‘Predatory’

Trent Frederic found himself in hot water Thursday night after he laid a hit on Kirill Kaprizov that knocked the Wild star from the game in the second period. Frederic’s knee looked to hit Kaprizov, who was trying to avoid Matt Grzelcyk while playing the puck, in the thigh and sent him into the boards. The Bruins forward was called for boarding and had to answer the bell not once, but twice in Boston’s loss to Minnesota at TD Garden.
NHL
Fox5 KVVU

Vegas Golden Knights announce plans for Pride Knight on Jan. 6

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Vegas Golden Knights will host Pride Knight during Thursday night's game against the New York Rangers on January 6. The special night is in conjunction with the NHL's You Can Play initiative; a campaign that ensures equality and respect to all athletes without regard to their sexual orientation or gender identity.
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins’ Signing Of Tuukka Rask Is Nice … But What Does It Fix?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask’s place in Boston sports is more complicated than it should be. The reality is he’s one of the best goalies in NHL history, and he’s the best goalie in Bruins history. But the team never won a Stanley Cup during his tenure as the starter, a reality for which he’s borne the brunt of the blame for nearly a decade. As such, the invocation of the name Tuukka Mikael Rask always stirs emotions to a point where productive conversations become impossible. Nevertheless, let’s try. The news on Thursday — that Rask signed a PTO and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jiri Patera: Reassigned to AHL

Patera was returned to AHL Henderson on Wednesday, per CapFriendly. Patera was on the taxi squad Tuesday with the Golden Knights missing their top two goalies. The 22-year-old is unlikely to spend much time on the big club's roster this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nicolas Roy: Good to go Thursday

Roy (undisclosed) is expected to play Thursday versus the Rangers, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports. Roy was considered a game-time decision Thursday, but he's healthy enough to play. The 24-year-old will return to his familiar third-line center role and should also see some power-play time. He's posted 18 points in 33 contests this season.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Robin Lehner: Wins in return

Lehner (lower body) stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Lehner's lone mistake was whiffing on a Chris Kreider shot early in the second period, but he wasn't tested much after that. The 30-year-old Lehner hadn't played since Dec. 19 due to his lower-body injury, which caused him to miss five games. The Swede is now 15-9-0 with a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 25 games. He hasn't been as good as expected in a workhorse role, but he'll still see most of the starts in Vegas. Next up is one of Lehner's former teams, as the Blackhawks pay a visit Saturday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Nolan Patrick: Hands out assist

Patrick notched an assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. This was Patrick's first point in four games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 23-year-old has just two points in eight contests overall, and he's unlikely to play above a bottom-six role this season. The Canadian forward can be left on the fantasy waiver wire unless he surges on offense.
NHL

