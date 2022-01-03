Golden Knights' Mark Stone: Unlikely to appear Tuesday

Lehner (lower body) stopped 18 of 19 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rangers. Lehner's lone mistake was whiffing on a Chris Kreider shot early in the second period, but he wasn't tested much after that. The 30-year-old Lehner hadn't played since Dec. 19 due to his lower-body injury, which caused him to miss five games. The Swede is now 15-9-0 with a 2.95 GAA and a .906 save percentage in 25 games. He hasn't been as good as expected in a workhorse role, but he'll still see most of the starts in Vegas. Next up is one of Lehner's former teams, as the Blackhawks pay a visit Saturday.
Comments / 0