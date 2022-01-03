ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: William Zabka Reveals the Johnny/Kreese Scene That Needed Workshopping

By Perri Nemiroff
Collider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4.]If you follow the Cobra Kai news cycle in between seasons, you’ve likely heard about a Season 4 scene that Martin Kove “had a problem with.” While doing a panel at Planet Comicon Kansas City in August 2021, Kove explained that...

collider.com

Effingham Radio

Carrie Underwood Performs In New Season Of ‘Cobra Kai’

Carrie Underwood makes a cameo in the new fourth season of Netflix's Cobra Kai series. She turns up in episode nine, where she performs a song during the 51st annual All-Valley Karate Championship. The song is “The Moment of Truth” from the original Karate Kid soundtrack. Carrie told...
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'Cobra Kai' Season 4: Carrie Underwood's Cameo Images Reveal Singer's Dojo Alliances

Cobra Kai pulled out all of the stops for its All Valley Tournament episode when country music star Carrie Underwood surprised audiences and took to the stage to jump start the event by singing “The Moment of Truth”. The song brought fans back to where it all began in the original 1984 film, The Karate Kid, where the tune was performed by Survivor while the credits rolled.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Michael Imperioli To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Sopranos alum, who will be a series regular, is the first confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of vacationers at another White Lotus property. Imperioli...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paul Walter Hauser Was Late to His Own ‘Cobra Kai’ Pitch Meeting Because He Was Binging the Series

[This story contains spoilers for Cobra Kai season four.] Stingray is back — and Cobra Kai fans could not be more delighted. The fourth season of the wildly popular Netflix series dropped on New Year’s Eve and is already among the top titles on the platform globally, per Netflix’s own metrics. With the new season comes the return of fan-favorite Raymond, aka Stingray — played by award-winning actor Paul Walter Hauser — an eccentric goof who just wants to be in with the popular karate crowd, despite being far older and fairly out of place. Introduced in Cobra Kai season two, Stingray was absent...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Composer Brian Tyler Brings Iconic Horror Franchise “Into A New World” With Score For Upcoming ‘Scream’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler’s score for Scream, which is set for release on all digital platforms tomorrow via Varèse Sarabande—ahead of the fifth film in the beloved horror franchise’s release in theaters on January 14. In addition to releasing music from the new film, the record label will be celebrating Marco Beltrami’s iconic scores from the first four films with a 4-LP edition of his Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks, featuring two hours of unreleased material. Way back in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—pairing self-aware satire with the chills, gore,...
MOVIES
wjtn.com

An old adversary returns on season four of 'Cobra Kai'

An old adversary is slithering his way back to the All-Valley Karate Championship in season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, the wildly popular continuation of the Karate Kid films. Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith, has returned to the franchise after he was last seen tormenting Ralph Macchio’s...
TV SERIES
tvsourcemagazine.com

6 Teasers for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

The battle for the soul of The Valley is almost here. Netflix is closing out 2021 with the return of the hit TV series Cobra Kai. To celebrate, read on for six teasers to tide you over until season 4. The Past Is Present. The re-introduction of villainous Terry Silver...
TV SERIES
#Cobra Kai Season 4#Eagle Fang
cartermatt.com

Cobra Kai season 4 spoilers: EP on John Kreese, Terry Silver conflict

It’s already been established that Terry Silver is going to be a huge part of Cobra Kai season 4. Not only that, but he’ll be working at the famous dojo alongside John Kreese. The two are fighting in some ways for its legacy, as Kreese claims that if he loses to Johnny and Daniel at the All Valley, he will close up shop for good.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

William Zabka deserves an Emmy: He made Johnny Lawrence the heart and soul of Cobra Kai

"The Emmys aren’t until September, but I’m kicking off the Nominate Cobra Kai Movement now," says Lorraine Ali. "Season 4 of Netflix’s martial arts series, and more pointedly its lead William Zabka, should be top contenders in the comedy categories. If I could end this paragraph with a low roundhouse kick and knee strike to drive my point home, I would." Cobra Kai, she notes, may have landed a comedy series Emmy nomination last year, "but the action may have distracted voters from Cobra Kai’s strength as an inventive, cohesive series that over four seasons has refined its comedic rhythm like its characters have perfected their fighting skills. At the forefront of the charge is series lead and co-executive producer William Zabka" in reprising his rich-kid bully Johnny Lawrence role with his and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso's Karate Kid fortunes reversed. "Johnny’s glacial self-improvement — two good deeds forward, three six-packs back — could have become a mere shtick in another performer’s hands," says Ali. "But Zabka has craftily pushed the stubborn character to grow without forfeiting Johnny’s dude-like essence. Though set in his ways, the All-Valley tournament champ is never the same from season to season, despite his penchant for Judas Priest cranked to 11 and Manwiches seasoned with beef jerky. He is the heart and soul of the show." Ali adds: "Thanks largely to Zabka, Cobra Kai is a comedy that needs to be taken seriously."
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Finally Revealed What Happened To Aisha Robinson

Back at the end of "Cobra Kai" season 2 and the huge school karate brawl, Aisha Robinson (Nichole Brown) left West Valley High School to the disappointment of a whole lot of fans, including me. Aisha, who had been friends with Sam (Mary Mouser) since childhood, had already been through a lot. When Sam started to hang with the popular girls, Aisha got bullied. She became the first female member of Cobra Kai, kicked all sorts of butt, got all buddy-buddy with Tory (Peyton List), tried to stop Sam from drinking until she's sick, and finally seemed to find her own way. She had...
TV SERIES
defpen

Johnny Lawrence Goes Roof Jumping In Latest ‘Cobra Kai’ Season Four Preview

While Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence have found common ground in their fight against John Kreese, their teaching styles could not be more dissimilar. Yesteday, LaRusso challenged Miguel, Eli and a few other students to catch fish in his pond. Today, Johnny Lawrence is challenging Samantha, Demetri and a group of other students to jump from one building to the next like a superhero. In doing so, their only fail safe is a pile of mattresses way down at the ground.
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap of Every Episode

The much-anticipated release of ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 is just days away. The newest installation in the ‘Karate Kid Universe’ releases New Year’s Eve on Netflix. With so much to look forward to in the new season, there’s maybe some details you might’ve forgotten from Season 3. Not to worry, we’ve got it handled with an episode by episode ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3 Recap to get you up to speed. You’ll be happy to know the entire main cast from season 3 WILL be returning.
TV SERIES
lrmonline.com

Cobra Kai Season 4 Clips: Daniel and Johnny’s Different Teaching Styles

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is coming very soon and I can’t wait to dive in! I liked the first Karate Kid movie, but it’s this Netflix series that I’m nuts about. With just a few more days to wait, Netflix shared some clips of Cobra Kai Season 4 on December 28 and 29. Johnny and Daniel are switching students to prepare for the All Valley Karate Tournament and it’s hilarious how different these two senseis are.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Cobra Kai Season 4: EPs Talk Johnny and Daniel's Partnership, Sam/Tory Rivalry That's 'Never Been Hotter'

In the world of Cobra Kai, some rivalries turn into unlikely alliances, while other beefs may remain combative forever. But despite Daniel and Johnny’s seemingly squashed drama, that in no way, shape or form means things are going to be easy for the dojos. “You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel’s relationship now for over 30-some-odd years, so to expect completely smooth sailing would probably be a mistake,” hints executive producer and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz. When we last left the dueling dojos, the two senseis (played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka) put aside their differences to join forces against Johnny’s former mentor John...
TV SERIES

