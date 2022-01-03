ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

One Man Shot And Killed At Riviera Apartments, Tampa Police Investigating

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – One man was shot and killed on Monday in the 8400 block of Rio Bravo Ct., Riviera Apartments, according to Tampa Police.

Officers responded to the Riviera Apartments at approximately 2:18 p.m. regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased male on the property. Riverhills Dr. is closed between Ridgeway Rd. and 50th street.

The shooting is under investigation.

We will update this developing story as details are released.

