As we approach the one-year anniversary of the assault on the Capitol, and as the House Select Committee advances its investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection, one thing is clear: The thugs who temporarily prevented Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty of confirming President-elect Joe Biden’s victory were not the only subversives who attempted to overturn the 2020 election. The list is long and includes prominent members of the Republican Party in Congress who encouraged others to participate in the bungled coup d’etat.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO