ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Man Arrested After Getting 2.6 Lbs. Of Cocaine In The Mail

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sp5ex_0dbo5KST00

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – A Florida man has been arrested after taking delivery of over 2 pounds of cocaine in the U.S. Mail.

During the month of December, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a joint investigation with the United States Parcel Service into a package that was to be delivered to an address in Hernando County.

Deputies say the package in question was being shipped from an address in Puerto Rico to Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales in Spring Hill, Florida.

Investigation revealed the package contained one kilo of cocaine.

A controlled delivery operation was conducted where Fuentes Morales took delivery of the package.

Fuentes Morales received the package and was immediately placed into custody by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Detectives and the United States Postal Service Investigators.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, “The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit is fortunate to have a very good working relationship with the United States Postal Service, as well as all the major private shipping companies. When a suspicious package arrives in Hernando County, it often results in an immediate arrest, as it did in this case, or it spurs a more long term investigation. If a person is getting drugs shipped into Hernando County, they can rest assured that they will eventually be brought to justice.”

Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales, 26, was charged as follows:

  • Trafficking in Cocaine
  • Bond – $50,000.

The total weight of the cocaine seized by detectives was 2.60 pounds. The street value of this amount of cocaine is approximately $30,000.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 99

Eldorado McMurtry
4d ago

That's a pretty slick way to get someone arrested....mail them some illegal contraband 🤔

Reply(3)
27
randy love
4d ago

its funny they never say what will happen to the coke and the money .i am sure they will send the man to prision and the coke back out on the streets

Reply(1)
3
Rorschach
4d ago

Ju know, ju gotta do whaju gotta do meng. How I picture this guys fake Scarface voice in my head.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Plant City Man Found Safe

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A missing and endangered Plant City man, Kenneth Andrews, has been located safe, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing and endangered man from Plant City. Kenneth Andrews, 34, was last seen...
PLANT CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Hill, FL
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hernando County, FL
State
Florida State
Spring Hill, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Free Press - TFP

Hillsborough County Sheriff Searching For Missing-Endangered Plant City Man

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing and endangered man from Plant City. Kenneth Andrews, 34, was last seen on January 4, 2022, at approximately 1 a.m., at his home located near the intersection of James L Redman Parkway and E Trapnell Road. Andrews was seen leaving in a white 2003 Ford Excursion bearing Florida tag 659RMB. Andrews is bipolar and had sent messages of self-harm to family members.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocaine In The Mail#The U S Mail#Narcotics Unit#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
The Free Press - TFP

Truck Driver Shoots Man In Self Defense Overnight, Hillsborough County Sheriff Investigating

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight shooting that took place late last night in Seffner. Investigators say, at 11:07 p.m. on January 4, 2022, dispatch received a call in reference to a robbery and consequent shooting that took place near the intersection of U.S. 92 and County Road 579.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
95K+
Followers
12K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy