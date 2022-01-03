Florida Man Arrested After Getting 2.6 Lbs. Of Cocaine In The Mail

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL. – A Florida man has been arrested after taking delivery of over 2 pounds of cocaine in the U.S. Mail.

During the month of December, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit conducted a joint investigation with the United States Parcel Service into a package that was to be delivered to an address in Hernando County.

Deputies say the package in question was being shipped from an address in Puerto Rico to Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales in Spring Hill, Florida.

Investigation revealed the package contained one kilo of cocaine.

A controlled delivery operation was conducted where Fuentes Morales took delivery of the package.

Fuentes Morales received the package and was immediately placed into custody by Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Detectives and the United States Postal Service Investigators.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said, “The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics Unit is fortunate to have a very good working relationship with the United States Postal Service, as well as all the major private shipping companies. When a suspicious package arrives in Hernando County, it often results in an immediate arrest, as it did in this case, or it spurs a more long term investigation. If a person is getting drugs shipped into Hernando County, they can rest assured that they will eventually be brought to justice.”

Pablo Jonuel Fuentes Morales, 26, was charged as follows:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Bond – $50,000.

The total weight of the cocaine seized by detectives was 2.60 pounds. The street value of this amount of cocaine is approximately $30,000.

