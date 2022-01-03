Donegal: Man drowns after incident near island

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A Massachusetts man drowned in Lake Winnipesaukee late Saturday night after falling out of a canoe. He and three other people were on the water in a canoe and two-person kayak around 11 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. Both boats, each with two people on them, set off from the shore in Wolfeboro with the intention of getting to Grant Island. Before getting there, the boats turned back and capsized before reaching the shore. “All four victims attempted to swim to the Grant Island shoreline using one of the capsized vessels as floatation,” police said. None of them were wearing life jackets. A friend on the shore heard the commotion and took a canoe out into the lake. They were able to “selflessly and successfully” rescue three people and bring them to the Grant Island shoreline, said police. First responders from multiple agencies were called to help look for the missing fourth person. NH Fish and Game and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue recovered the body of the man from 15 feet of water. Police said the drowning does not appear to be suspicious.

