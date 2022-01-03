ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Donegal: Man drowns after incident near island

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has drowned in an incident near Arranmore island in County Donegal in...

Man dies following car crash in St Johnston, County Donegal

A man has died following a two-car crash in County Donegal, Gardaí (Irish police) have said. It happened at about 21:15 local time on Thursday on the R236 at St Johnston. The man, who was in his 20s, was the driver of one of the two cars and died at Letterkenny General Hospital, where he was taken after the crash.
Man saves brother from near-drowning incident in Southern Utah

A man saved his brother from a near-drowning incident at Quail Creek State Park Saturday, officials said. Ranger Smith with Utah State Parks said a call came in around noon of a man struggling in the water. He said two brothers in their late teens or twenties were bird hunting...
Man Drowns In Lake Winnipesaukee After Canoe Capsizes

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (CBS) — A Massachusetts man drowned in Lake Winnipesaukee late Saturday night after falling out of a canoe. He and three other people were on the water in a canoe and two-person kayak around 11 p.m., according to New Hampshire State Police. Both boats, each with two people on them, set off from the shore in Wolfeboro with the intention of getting to Grant Island. Before getting there, the boats turned back and capsized before reaching the shore. “All four victims attempted to swim to the Grant Island shoreline using one of the capsized vessels as floatation,” police said. None of them were wearing life jackets. A friend on the shore heard the commotion and took a canoe out into the lake. They were able to “selflessly and successfully” rescue three people and bring them to the Grant Island shoreline, said police. First responders from multiple agencies were called to help look for the missing fourth person. NH Fish and Game and Wolfeboro Fire Rescue recovered the body of the man from 15 feet of water. Police said the drowning does not appear to be suspicious.
Alice Clark: Paramedic, 21, killed in Tonbridge ambulance crash

Tributes have been paid to a newly-qualified paramedic who was killed in a crash involving an ambulance and a cement lorry. Alice Clark, 21, died in the crash on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent, at about 22:15 GMT on Wednesday. Three other people, including another paramedic, were also hurt. The...
Witness appeal issued after man dies in Roscommon crash

A man has died following a crash in Co Roscommon.The single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 9.30am on Friday on the N61 at Ballybay, near Kiltoom.The man, the driver of the car, was in his 40s.He received treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead.His body has been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital and a post-mortem is expected to take place soon.The road remains closed and gardai have put diversions in place.Forensic investigators are currently at the scene.Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the crash. Read More Nearly a quarter of ambulance handovers delayed by at least 30 minutesFortnight of further hospital admissions already ‘baked in’, NHS chief saysWeather Snow
Murder probe after woman found dead near Luston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Herefordshire. The 78-year-old's body was discovered by officers who were initially investigating reports a car had hit a lamppost on Eye Lane, Moreton Eye, at about 08:00 GMT on Thursday. Inquiries...
Bolton crash: Grandmother hit by car after collapsing in road

A grandmother died after collapsing in the road and being hit by a car on Christmas Day, police have said. Lillian Conroy, 81, was crossing Newbrook Road in Bolton at 19:05 GMT on 25 December when she collapsed. A man in his 60s, arrested on suspicion of causing death by...
Gatwick Taser arrest: Man released after airport incident

A man who was Tasered and arrested after a car drove the wrong way at Gatwick Airport and hit police vehicles has been released. Police said a car was driven the wrong way to arrivals and "repeatedly rammed police vehicles... to evade capture". Officers said the man was Tasered after...
Two people struck by trains within an hour – ScotRail

ScotRail has announced that two people have been struck by trains in an hour.The separate incidents have caused cancellations to trains running between Glasgow Queen Street and Croy, and Kilmarnock and Ayr The Croy incident was announced at about 8pm and the Kilmarnock one at 7.40pm on Thursday.NEW: I'm afraid that a person has also been struck by a train between Croy and Glasgow Queen Street.The line in the area is closed while the emergency services attend. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/nypCwZimp1— ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 6, 2022The Kilmarnock to Ayr line reopened at about 9.45pm.A message on ScotRail’s Twitter page said: “We’re going...
Dylan Scanlon named as boy found dead in Oldham

Police have named a five-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Oldham on New Year's Eve. Dylan Scanlon was pronounced dead by emergency services in Elm Road just after 18:20 GMT on Friday. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said a woman in her 30s had been detained under...
Father-of-one ‘mocked’ by attackers as he lay dying, murder trial told

A group of men who are alleged to have fatally stabbed and robbed a father-of-one “mocked” and “ridiculed” him as he lay dying, a court has been told.Ryan O’Connor, 26, from Alway, Newport died from stab wounds minutes after being attacked on Aberthaw roundabout at around 9pm on Thursday June 10.Lewis Aquilina, 20, Elliott Fiteni, 20, Kyle Rasis, 18, Ethan Strickland, 19, and Joseph Jeremy, 17, all from Cardiff are accused of Mr O’Connor’s murder, manslaughter and robbery.Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, told a trial at Newport Crown Court that Mr O’Connor’s death was a “murder that arose out...
Tributes paid to Whitehaven mother and baby found dead

A woman and her one-year-old baby found dead in their home were amazing, their friends have said. Natalie Kane, 27, and her son Harry were found at the flat in Wellington Row, Whitehaven, on 30 December. The cause of their deaths has yet to be established but Cumbria Police said...
Newborn baby found in toilet bin of Air Mauritius plane

Airport staff in Mauritius have found a newborn baby boy abandoned in the rubbish bin of a plane's toilet. A 20-year-old woman from Madagascar, suspected of having given birth on the flight, was arrested. The Air Mauritius plane, which arrived from Madagascar, landed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport on...
Two arrested after dying baby found in Belper house

Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested after the death of a baby in Derbyshire. Police said they were alerted by ambulance crews on Sunday morning to a young child in cardiac arrest at an address on Acorn Drive, Belper. The baby was taken to hospital but died on...
Sarah West: New appeal over woman missing for eight months

Police and the family of a woman who went missing last year have renewed their appeal for help to find her. Sarah West, 46, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire, was last seen walking on the A165, near Cayton Bay, at about 07:30 BST on Sunday 25 April 2021. Police said everyone...
