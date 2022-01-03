ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch While You Wait for Yellowstone Season 5

By Liam Mathews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone ended Season 4 as the biggest show on television. The Paramount Network neo-Western drama was the most-watched cable series of the year in 2021. On a less empirical level, it felt like a show everyone was talking about, which doesn't happen very often — especially not with a critically overlooked...

Rita Wilson Set to Sling Whiskey in an Upcoming Episode of '1883'

Rita Wilson is saddling up to head west with a guest starring role on Paramount+'s hit series, 1883, Variety reports. The actress will join the star studded cast in the freshman season of the new series as a whiskey slinging shopkeeper in Doan’s Crossing named Carolyn. So far, we know that Carolyn will pour Margaret (Faith Hill) a tall glass of the good stuff to help her take the edge off. Keeping it all in the family, Wilson’s cameo performance will follow that of her husband, Tom Hanks, who played the role of U.S. Civil War General George Mead in 1883’s second episode.
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone becomes most watched US TV show since The Walking Dead in 2017

Yellowstone’s season four finale has become the most watched cable telecast in the US since the season eight premiere of The Walking Dead in 2017. The episode, which aired on Sunday (2 January), attracted a whopping 10.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s Live+Same Day figures. This was up 79 per cent from the Paramount Network show’s season three conclusion, which was watched by 5.2 million people. Network encores drove the number up to 11 million viewers on premiere night. The only show that boasts higher viewership numbers is The Walking Dead, after 11.4 million people tuned in to watch...
The Season 4 Finale of 'Yellowstone' Captures Kayce's Vision Quest — What Did He See?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 4 Finale of Yellowstone. Topping the Season 3 Finale of Yellowstone is far from an easy task, but Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan pulled it off seamlessly. At the beginning of the hour, Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) convinces her old man to let her stay on the ranch. The episode picks up swiftly afterward, capturing a prison sentencing, an impromptu wedding officiated by a kidnapped priest, and a very Oedipal-feeling murder. And let's not forget about Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) vision quest. What did he see?
The Best and Worst New Midseason Shows: Which Ones Should You Watch?

Television isn't going into 2022 with tippy-taps, it's busting through the wall like the Kool-Aid Man except instead of being full of sugar water, he's full of new midseason broadcast shows! Several new series will be premiering over the next few weeks on the major networks, but with so many, how do you know which to watch and which to skip? We're here to serve as your guide so you can spend more time watching what you like.
Recognize That Missoulian on the Yellowstone Season Finale?

For those of you who haven't yet watched the latest season of the hit TV show Yellowstone - don't worry. We won't give away any secrets from the latest season. For those who did watch the season finale, did you recognize the Missoula, Montana man who got a decent amount of screen time during the court scene? It was pretty funny. My wife and I were watching the show and I started yelling out - "that's Jesse Ramos from Missoula...that's Missoula City Councilman Jesse Ramos."
What Yellowstone's Jefferson White Says Fans Will See From Jimmy As Season 4 Comes To A Close

Spoilers below for anyone who isn't caught up on Yellowstone Season 4. It’s strange to think that for all the wild and nutso situations that played out in the past five episodes of Yellowstone, Jefferson White’s Jimmy is probably clueless about most of them, with nary a notion that Lloyd stabbed Walker and set up a last man standing brawl on the ranch, or that Carter is more of a dependable fixture around the stables, or that Mia flew the coop, as it were, just prior to an angry John’s feeble attempt to ban women from the bunkhouse. Being forced to pack up and move from one side of the country to the other with little foreknowledge isn’t good for communication, but Jimmy’s trip down to the Four Sixes ranch in Texas has at least been a major learning experience for the cowboy-in-training.
What to Watch if You Like The Sopranos

There's no such thing as a bad time to rewatch The Sopranos. David Chase's groundbreaking HBO drama about mobster-who-goes-to-therapy Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) is so vibrant, devastating, and flat-out entertaining that it never gets old — but finishing the series feels like getting lost in Jersey's Pine Barrens with Paulie (Tony Sirico) and Christopher (Michael Imperioli). Where can you go to watch anything half that good?
Ozark Season 4: Trailer, Release Date, and Everything You Need to Know

Ozark will kick off its final season this month when Ozark Season 4: Part 1 debuts on Jan. 21. (The second half of Season 4 will come at a later date.) Season 3 ended on a tense note, with Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) fully embedding themselves into the cartel life after Ben's (Tom Pelphrey) "untimely" death. Ruth (Julia Garner) officially split from the Byrdes after their betrayal, and that has made a huge mess to clean up. All we know is that "no one is getting out clean."
‘1883’ Casts Rita Wilson in Guest Starring Role (EXCLUSIVE)

Rita Wilson is set to guest star on “1883” at Paramount Plus, Variety has learned exclusively. Wilson will appear in an upcoming episode of the “Yellowstone” prequel series in the role of Carolyn, a storekeeper at Doan’s Crossing who helps Margaret (Faith Hill) decompress with some whiskey punch. Wilson’s role on the show makes her the second member of her household to appear on the series. Her husband, Tom Hanks, appeared in Episode 2 of the show in the role of U.S. Civil War General George Meade. Wilson’s other recent TV roles include “Pitch,” “Girls” and “The Good Wife.” She is also known for...
8 Shows and Movies Like Hannibal to Watch If You Like Hannibal

It's hard to believe that Hannibal actually aired for three seasons on network television. It was a miracle that a transgressive take on the cannibalistic psychiatrist of Thomas Harris' novels made it to NBC in the first place, though that didn't make its cancellation hurt any less. Bryan Fuller's ornate masterpiece came to a dramatic close in 2015 when serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen) and FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) killed a man together and then tumbled over the side of a cliff.
The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, January 6

The Netflix Top 10 list, which tells you which shows and movies are most popular on the platform, is a good place to start if you want to watch something everyone's talking about. The top 5 on Thursday, Jan. 6 hasn't moved since Wednesday, with Season 4 of Cobra Kai at No. 1, Stay Close at No. 2, The Witcher at No. 3, Don't Look Up at No. 4, and Queer Eye at No. 5, which is where it's been all week. Adam Sandler makes two appearances in today's ranking, with the football comedy The Longest Yard (jumping from No. 9 to No. 7) and the rom-com Just Go With It (No. 10). Also, the Ben Affleck movie The Town joins the list, representing Boston at No. 9.
18 HBO and HBO Max Original Series to Be Excited About in 2022

When discussing the fortunes of HBO (or HBO Max) in 2022, one series inevitably comes up. Yes, “House of the Dragon” — the network’s first follow-up to juggernaut fantasy series “Game of Thrones” — is debuting this year, and yes, its performance (in the ratings, on streaming, in the culture) will be studied by far more than just the executives paid to make sure the profitable franchise succeeds. But HBO has never tied its sterling reputation to a single series. After “The Sopranos” and “Sex and the City” came “True Blood” and “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls” and “Veep,” “Band of Brothers” and...
J.K. Simmons on ‘Being the Ricardos,’ His ‘Spider-Man’ Evolution and the Truth Behind His Jacked Body

J.K. Simmons seemed destined to star in an Aaron Sorkin film and he finally does in Amazon Studios’ “Being the Ricardos.” But the two actually crossed paths years earlier. “My first Broadway play, I was an understudy replacement in ‘A Few Good Men,’” Simmons tells Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. Simmons played the role of the Doctor (which is not in the film version) but also had the opportunity to play the role of Col. Nathan Jessup – the role Jack Nicholson made infamous in Rob Reiner’s film version. “It remains to this day maybe the best role I’ve ever had,”...
Remembering Peter Bogdanovich: From Maverick Director to Classic Hollywood Raconteur

The passing of director Peter Bogdanovich January 6, at the age of 82, marks the loss of a maverick director (“The Last Picture Show,” What’s Up, Doc?,” “Paper Moon,” “Saint Jack,” “They All Laughed”) who also kept the spirit of classic Hollywood alive with his entertaining anecdotes and spot-on impressions. He was truly a bridge to the past that served as his muse and eventually mourned the decline in Hollywood storytelling. To Bogdanovich, the difference between the classical and post-modern Hollywood was a full course meal versus an hors d’oeuvre. The first time I interviewed Peter was for a story about...
Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
Filmmaker Peter Hedges Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated writer-director, playwright and novelist Peter Hedges has signed with UTA for worldwide representation in all areas. Hedges most recently wrote and directed The Same Storm, a scripted feature that was shot entirely remotely, a glimpse into the lives of 24 characters persevering during the pandemic. Stars include Sandra Oh, Mary-Louise Parker, Noma Dumezweni, Moses Ingram, Alison Pill, Ron Livingston, Rosemarie Dewitt and Elaine May, the film had its world premiere at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. Hedhees scored an Adapted Screenplay Oscar nom for co-writing 2002’s About a Boy with Chris Weitz and Paul Weitz. In television, Hedges was most recently a Consulting Producer and Director on NBC’s Ordinary Joe. His notable writing and directing credits include Ben Is Back, Dan in Real Life, Pieces of April and the Lasse Hallstrom-directed What’s Eating Gilbert Grape, which Hedges adapted from his novel. Hedges had been at CAA where he had been repped for years by Carin Sage. She continues to guide him as his manager at 3 Arts, and Hedges is lawyered by Stephen Breimer at Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer. ‘The Harder They Fall’ Director Jeymes Samuel Signs With CAA
How to Watch Yellowstone season 4, episode 9

A new episode of Yellowstone season 4 airs tonight at 8/7c on Paramount Network. Stay up to date on this hit drama series every Sunday, and watch for free with Philo and FuboTV. The Dutton family controls the largest ranch in America—a responsibility that consistently comes with conflict from both...
