What to Watch While You Wait for Yellowstone Season 5

Spoilers below for anyone who isn't caught up on Yellowstone Season 4. It’s strange to think that for all the wild and nutso situations that played out in the past five episodes of Yellowstone, Jefferson White’s Jimmy is probably clueless about most of them, with nary a notion that Lloyd stabbed Walker and set up a last man standing brawl on the ranch, or that Carter is more of a dependable fixture around the stables, or that Mia flew the coop, as it were, just prior to an angry John’s feeble attempt to ban women from the bunkhouse. Being forced to pack up and move from one side of the country to the other with little foreknowledge isn’t good for communication, but Jimmy’s trip down to the Four Sixes ranch in Texas has at least been a major learning experience for the cowboy-in-training.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO