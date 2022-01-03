ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biodegradable Packing Peanuts Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand| Void Fill Packaging, ACH Foam Technologies, Puffy Stuff, FP International

Global Biodegradable Packing Peanuts Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's...

bostonnews.net

Private Jets Charter Service Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Private Jets Charter Service Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Private Jets Charter Service Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Affective Computing Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Growth, Demand And Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Affective Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global affective computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Business Management Liability Insurance Market May See a Big Move | Tokio Marine Holdings, Assicurazioni Generali, Chubb

The Latest Released Business Management Liability Insurance market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Business Management Liability Insurance market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Business Management Liability Insurance market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as XL Group, Assicurazioni Generali, Chubb (ACE), Allianz, AXA, Tokio Marine Holdings, Vacationers, AIG & Hiscox.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Antimicrobial Textile Market worth $14.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the market is primarily triggered by the need for hygiene products to combat the increasing number of infections due to microorganisms in various applications such as sportswear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies & wipes, bedding, intimates, and footwear.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Digital Textile Printing Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Digital Textile Printing Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Digital Textile Printing Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Alternative Finance Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | OnDeck, Avant, Auxmoney

The latest report released on Global Alternative Finance Market analyses areas where there is still room for improvement. Irrespective of industry, organization size or geographic location, the Alternative Finance Market study suggests that advanced technologies are playing a bigger role than ever before. The assessment provides trend, growth factors and estimates for Global Alternative Finance Market forecasted till 2026. Some of the key players profiled are Upstart, Funding Circle, Prosper Marketplace, LendingClub, MarketInvoice, CircleBack Lending, Peerform, Zopa, Mintos, Lendix, RateSetter, SoFi, BorrowersFirst, OnDeck, Avant, Auxmoney, CreditEase, Lufax, Renrendai, Tuandai, Capital Float, Capital Match, SocietyOne, LendingTree, GuidetoLenders & EvenFinacial etc.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Biosimilar Market Share in Europe 2022-2027: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Biosimilar Market Share in Europe: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027.'The biosimilar market in Europe reached a value of US$ 6,735 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25,446 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 22.8% during 2022-2027.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Compulsory Insurance Market to See Booming Growth | Prudential Financial, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Aviva

Latest released the research study on Global Compulsory Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Compulsory Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Compulsory Insurance - The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ping an Insurance (China),Allianz SE (Germany),AXA SA (France),Prudential Financial Inc (United States),MetLife (United States),Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan),Manulife Financial Corporation (Canada),China Life Insurance Company Limited (China),Generali Group (Italy),Aviva plc. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

M-Commerce Payments Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | PayPal, Fiserv, Square, Samsung

Latest released the research study on Global M-Commerce Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. M-Commerce Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the M-Commerce Payments The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United State),Mastercard (United State),Square, Inc. (United State),Visa (United State),Google (United State),Samsung (South Korea),ACI Worldwide Inc.(United State),DH Corporation (Canada),FIS (United State),PayPal (United State),Fiserv (United State)
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Enbala Networks, AutoGrid Systems, Stem

Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Viridity Energy (United States),Sunverge Energy, Inc. (United States),ENGIE (United States),Energy & Meteo Systems GmbH (Germany),AutoGrid Systems (United States),Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States),Green Charge (United States),Enbala Networks (United States),Stem Inc. (United States)
GERMANY
bostonnews.net

Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market is Booming Worldwide | GoToMeeting, Hangouts, Vidyo, StarLeaf

Latest released the research study on Global Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Covid-19 Impact on Cloud Based Video Conferencing Software The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Avaya (United States),Lifesize (United States),Zoom Video Communications,Polycom (United States),LoopUp (United Kingdom),Skype Communications S.a r.l. (United States),Google Hangouts (United States),Vidyo (United States),Adobe (United States),GoToMeeting (United States),IVCi, LLC (United States),Brother Industries, Ltd. (Japan),Webex (United States),BlueJeans (United States),StarLeaf (United Kingdom),Cisco Systems Inc (United States),
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

PLM and Engineering Software Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled PLM and Engineering Software Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global PLM and Engineering Software Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Baby Personal Care Market to See Major Growth by 2021-2028 | Kimberly-Clark, Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Baby Personal Care in the United Kingdom (UK) - Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Baby Personal Care in the (UK) - market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
WORLD
mining.com

Deep-sea research campaign aims to tap world’s largest known source of EV battery metals

The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), formerly Deep Green Metals, an explorer of lower-impact battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules, announced Thursday the completion of its latest offshore research campaign, Environmental Expedition 5E, a targeted sampling campaign of both benthic and pelagic fauna with wider investigations to characterize ecosystem function on the abyssal seafloor.
INDUSTRY
bostonnews.net

Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | SKIDATA, Turnstile Security, Machined Argusa

Latest released the research study on Global Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Pedestrian Entrance Control Systems. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Mecanizados Argusa, S.A. (Spain),Ursa Gates Ltd (United Kingdom),Shenzhen Jieshun Science and Technology Industry Co., Ltd. (China),SKIDATA GmbH (Austria),Machined Argusa, S.A. (Spain),Turnstile Security Inc (Canada),Shenzhen Ximoluo Intelligence Technology Co., Ltd. (China),Shenzhen RONA Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd (China).
TRAFFIC
bostonnews.net

Online Music Education Market 2021 Trends, Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Supply Demand Scenario and Growth Prospects Survey till 2027

A new report from Astute Analytica examines the Online Music Education Market for the period 2021-2027, providing a comprehensive review of the industry. In 2020, the global Online Music Education Market is valued at US$ 130.7 Mn. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% during the forecast period from 2021-2027. Based on various market determinants the market is estimated to record a revenue of US$ 421.9 Mn by the end of the year 2027. Year-on-Year growth of the global online music education market is expected to be around 15% in the year 2020- a growth from 13.8% in 2019.
EDUCATION

