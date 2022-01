PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two winning tickets have been sold for Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot. One ticket was sold in California. The other was sold in Wisconsin. The winners will split the $632.6 million Jackpot, or the $450.2 million cash option. (Photo Credit: KDKA) But don’t rip up your tickets yet. You could have still won one of the smaller prizes. The winning numbers are 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46. The Powerball was 17.

CALIFORNIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO