Fiber Optic Technician program graduates first round of students

NELSONVILLE — With the state of Ohio focusing on massive expansion of broadband, help is on the way as Tri-County Career Center has graduated its first class of the new Fiber Optic Technician program with the next class scheduled to begin Jan. 4.

The program is one of the few in the state to be certified to train future technicians in an immensely needed and valued job market. Fiber optic line is utilized by internet, satellite television and cell phone companies to converted data into light signals that travel the line back and forth to homes, businesses and companies.

Participants in program can complete training in 40 hours by attending classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. Upon completion of the course, adult students become FOA certified.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, line installers and repairers, which include fiber optic technicians, earned a mean hourly wage of $32.71 per hour and mean annual salary of $68,030 in 2020.

Tri-County’s program is headed up by Jim Lump, an operations manager at Horizon. Lump said the first class successfully certified eight new fiber optic technicians.

“That gives you a foot in the door above others in interviews,” Lump said. “What we do in the class gives you a very good idea of theory versus practice. We did a lot of splicing in the first class and they learned connectors, troubleshooting methods with a power meter and source, OTDR and visual fault locating.”

Lump emphasized the demand for fiber optic technicians.

“Everyone (in the field) is interested in what we’re doing at Tri-County because there’s such a need. Everyone’s fighting over that employment because there’s not enough of the skillset out there with the way the fiber optic market is expanding,” Lump said.

Zach Poling, a graduate of the program, explained that the classes are split up between lecture and hands-on laboratory work on the fiber optic lines. He said the class teaches “all of the ins and outs of fiber” and students are able to get their hands on actual fibers, splicing them and using testers to determine breaks.

In the event of lost service or needed repair, a fiber optic technician uses instruments and documentation to go into the field, determine the location of the problem, and finally splice and repair the issue. Poling said the course prepares students to be successful in the field.

“The instruction we received in this course was absolutely incredible,” Poling said. “Mr. Lump has been in that field for 40 years. Having the instructor with that amount of knowledge on the back end was phenomenal. I’m very happy to have gone through a course with such a competent instructor.”

For more information on the program and to enroll, contact Tri-County Career Center – Adult Center at www.tricountyhightech.com and 740-753-3511.