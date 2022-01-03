ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Fiber Optic Technician program graduates first round of students

By from staff reports
Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 4 days ago

NELSONVILLE — With the state of Ohio focusing on massive expansion of broadband, help is on the way as Tri-County Career Center has graduated its first class of the new Fiber Optic Technician program with the next class scheduled to begin Jan. 4.

The program is one of the few in the state to be certified to train future technicians in an immensely needed and valued job market. Fiber optic line is utilized by internet, satellite television and cell phone companies to converted data into light signals that travel the line back and forth to homes, businesses and companies.

Participants in program can complete training in 40 hours by attending classes on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 5-8 p.m. Upon completion of the course, adult students become FOA certified.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, line installers and repairers, which include fiber optic technicians, earned a mean hourly wage of $32.71 per hour and mean annual salary of $68,030 in 2020.

Tri-County’s program is headed up by Jim Lump, an operations manager at Horizon. Lump said the first class successfully certified eight new fiber optic technicians.

“That gives you a foot in the door above others in interviews,” Lump said. “What we do in the class gives you a very good idea of theory versus practice. We did a lot of splicing in the first class and they learned connectors, troubleshooting methods with a power meter and source, OTDR and visual fault locating.”

Lump emphasized the demand for fiber optic technicians.

“Everyone (in the field) is interested in what we’re doing at Tri-County because there’s such a need. Everyone’s fighting over that employment because there’s not enough of the skillset out there with the way the fiber optic market is expanding,” Lump said.

Zach Poling, a graduate of the program, explained that the classes are split up between lecture and hands-on laboratory work on the fiber optic lines. He said the class teaches “all of the ins and outs of fiber” and students are able to get their hands on actual fibers, splicing them and using testers to determine breaks.

In the event of lost service or needed repair, a fiber optic technician uses instruments and documentation to go into the field, determine the location of the problem, and finally splice and repair the issue. Poling said the course prepares students to be successful in the field.

“The instruction we received in this course was absolutely incredible,” Poling said. “Mr. Lump has been in that field for 40 years. Having the instructor with that amount of knowledge on the back end was phenomenal. I’m very happy to have gone through a course with such a competent instructor.”

For more information on the program and to enroll, contact Tri-County Career Center – Adult Center at www.tricountyhightech.com and 740-753-3511.

Comments / 0

Related
Romesentinel.com

Four graduate OHM BOCES P-Tech program

NEW HARTFORD — Four new members joined the group of Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES Pathways in Technology Early College High School alumni when they graduated from Mohawk Valley Community College on Friday, Dec. 17. • T Dell’Anno is a 2020 graduate of Whitesboro Central School District who majored in business administration....
ONEIDA, NY
uga.edu

UGA agricultural leadership program celebrates 2021 graduates

Twenty-five professionals representing agriculture, forestry and allied sectors graduated from the Advancing Georgia’s Leaders in Agriculture and Forestry Class of 2019-21 in November. The joint program between the University of Georgia’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences and Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources aims to educate, empower...
ATHENS, GA
kaslradio.com

Wyoming Commercial Trucking Ed Program Graduates 1st Woman

Wyoming Commercial Trucking Ed Program Graduates 1st Woman. CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The first woman has graduated from a commercial trucking program at a Wyoming community college. Justin Smith tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle she began the program at Laramie County Community College in hope of landing a self-sustaining job that would allow her to spend more time with her two daughters. Smith was among the first students in the community college’s driving program, which was created after Gov. Mark Gordon approached LCCC President Joe Schaffer in the wake of the workforce shortage. The first class was offered in March of this year. Smith was one of 10 students who completed the program in June. The training included time on a truck-driving simulator and time in the field. Although qualifying for a commercial driver’s license does not require an individual to go through training courses with a college, it does offer students a unique opportunity to learn more than just how to handle the steering wheel. She now has her own semi truck and runs a business.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Nelsonville, OH
Education
City
Nelsonville, OH
mvprogress.com

Breaking The Cycle Program Graduates Two In Mesquite

Just in time for Christmas, two ladies celebrated their graduation from the Breaking the Cycle Program at the Mesquite Municipal Court on Tuesday afternoon, December 21. The courtroom was packed to standing room only with family, fiends, and supporters of the two female graduates from the Breaking the Cycle Program. This program is strongly supported by Judge Ryan Toone, who could not be present at the ceremony due to illness. Judge Ruth Kollhoss from Moapa Justice Court presided instead.
MESQUITE, NV
oxfordobserver.org

New Miami graduate nursing program to start this fall

Miami University Regionals are launching an online Master of Science in Nursing program this fall and an online Doctor of Nursing Practice degree beginning in fall 2024. Full-time students will be able to complete the MSN program in 21 months, while part-timers should be able to finish in less than three years, said Brooke Flinders, chair and associate professor of Nursing, in a Thursday press release from the university.
COLLEGES
youthtoday.org

Optics and photonics STEM education outreach program grants

OUR GRANT OPPORTUNITIES: Youth Today's grant listings are carefully curated for our subscribers working in youth-related industries. Subscribers will find local, state, regional and national grant opportunities. THIS GRANT'S FOCUS: STEM, Education, Science Education, Education Outreach, Youth Dev. Thank you for reading Youth Today and being part of our community!
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fibers#Fiber Optic Technician#Tri County Career Center#Horizon#Otdr
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Student Overcomes Significant Injury to Graduate

Engineering student Jacob Reich is a problem solver, one of those people who loves to find a solution others overlooked. It's a skill he definitely needed after a ride on his dirt jumper bike broke bones all over his upper body. "I flipped over the bars and into this concrete...
EDUCATION
The Daily News Journal

MTSU Mondays: Ag school nets $750K grant for STEM ed, first 'student success' graduates

Middle Tennessee State University's School of Agriculture landed a three-year, nearly $750,000 grant from the USDA and National Institute of Food and Agriculture. The grant will fund a project to develop the Tennessee Digital Agriculture Center, which will provide a high-quality set of non-formal education experiences and projects that involve non-formal educators and students in the state. The grant runs 2022-24.
TENNESSEE STATE
myrgv.com

TSTC graduate highlights apprenticeship success to current students

Texas State Technical College graduate Kaitlin Sullivan recently returned to TSTC to tell a group of current students about her successful internship in Germany with printing press manufacturer Koenig & Bauer that led to her current job at the company’s Dallas facility. During a recent industry spotlight at the...
TEXAS STATE
dupagepolicyjournal.com

Graduate Programs Virtual Open House on January 11

Elmhurst University recently issued the following announcement. Time: 5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Explore our innovative graduate degrees and certificate programs and have your questions answered by faculty and staff. Original source can be found here.
ELMHURST, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
webster.edu

Webster Tashkent Holds 2021 Graduate Student Commencement

Webster University in Tashkent held its commencement ceremony for the master’s class of 2021 on Nov. 20 at the Alisher Navoi Panorama Cinema, site of red carpets and film festivals. One of the masterpieces of Soviet modernist architecture, the cinema was chosen for its location and capacity to hold nearly 200 graduates, plus guests and faculty.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
Caledonian Record-News

Afterschool Programs Support Students And Families

(StatePoint) Afterschool programs keep kids safe, inspire them to learn, and give working parents the peace of mind that comes with knowing their children are safe and supervised after the school days ends and until they return from their jobs. During the pandemic, the role of afterschool programs grew, with expanded hours and additional services, including delivery of meals and enrichment kits, support for students learning remotely, connecting families to social services, and more.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Salina Post

Local, area agency reps graduate from KU public manager program

LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas Public Management Center has announced its new class of graduates of the Heartland Certified Public Manager (CPM) program. The graduation ceremony took place Dec. 3, 2021, in the House Chamber of the Kansas Capitol. Ed O’Malley, president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, delivered remarks to the graduates.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Athens Messenger

ACSD budget available

The budget for the Athens City School District is available for review in the Treasurer’s office located at the District Office at 21 Birge Drive, Chauncey, Ohio, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. The budget hearing will be held on Jan. 13, 2022 starting at 6:15 p.m....
ATHENS, OH
oakland.edu

Marking Milestones: Business Honors program celebrates first three graduates

Business Honors Program (BHP) students Alayna Gotham, Michaella Merlo and Robert (RJ) Round are accustomed to being trailblazers. As members of OU’s first BHP cohort, they flourished in the honors-based business curriculum. In December 2021, they marked another milestone as the first graduates of the program. With the business...
ROCHESTER, MI
Athens Messenger

Athens Messenger

Athens County, OH
123
Followers
290
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Athens Messenger is a multimedia news organization that serves Athens County, Ohio, and parts of the surrounding seven counties. Established in 1848, The Athens Messenger publishes online at athensmessenger.com and in print 3 days a week.

 https://adamspg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy