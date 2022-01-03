'Joe Exotic' to be resentenced in late January on federal murder-for-hire charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. –Angel DeLeon, 43, of Mexico, was sentenced today in federal court to life in prison for murder. A federal jury convicted DeLeon on Sept. 16. According to court records, DeLeon, along with Joe Lawrence Gallegos, 52, and Edward Troup, 50, killed another inmate, identified as “FC,” in the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility (“SNMCF”) in Doña Ana County, New Mexico on March 26, 2001, by using a cord from a laundry bag to strangle him. Another inmate, identified in court records as “RG,” was also killed by strangulation at SNMCF on that same date. The killings were carried out on the orders of Billy “Wild Bill” Garcia, 66, of Albuquerque, acting in his capacity as a leader of the Syndicato de Nuevo Mexico (SNM) prison gang.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 23 DAYS AGO