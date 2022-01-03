ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Rob Lowe in the ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 premiere tonight: Time, channel, stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Lowe is the main attraction of a new season of “9-1-1: Lone Star,” coming to TV tonight. “9-1-1: Lone Star” Season 3 premieres on FOX on Monday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) or Hulu + Live...

www.pennlive.com

Hello Magazine

9-1-1 Lone Star's Natacha Karam talks season three's 'personal drama' and challenging her own expectations

9-1-1 Lone Star actress Natacha Karam joins me on Zoom from her Hollywood home, a whirlwind of color and personality. The 27-year-old is wearing a bright green turtleneck, large silver hoops and numerous gold chains, her hair in gorgeous messy waves and a big smile on her face. The black and white polka dot wall behind her is embellished with a neon light, there are monkey lanterns hanging from the ceiling, and burnt orange leather chairs placed in front of leafy green house plants.
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ EP Previews Every Character Having a Story Early in Season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star returns for season 3 in January 3 in 2022. Yes, Outsiders, 2022 will be here before you know. The show stars Rob Lowe at the center of the action. However, there is more to the program than simply Lowe’s character. Part of what makes the FOX drama so much fun for viewers is that every character matters. Every character plays a pivotal role on the program. Tim Minear, one of the writers from the show, spoke at length about this matter. And how it pertains to Season 3 on FOX that is set to debut in early January.
digitalspy.com

Angel stars confirmed for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3

9-1-1: Lone Star spoilers follow. Angel stars Julie Benz and Amy Acker are gearing themselves up for somewhat of a reunion, having both signed up to appear in the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. They won't be seen on screen together, reportedly, but that's beside the point. According...
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Three Viewer Votes

How hot will the action get on the third season of the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like 9-1-1: Lone Star is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star here.
Outsider.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Rob Lowe Channels His Best Cowboy Amid Deadly Ice Storm

9-1-1: Lone Star is back in 2022. It’s a new year, folks, and new challenges await Rob Lowe’s Owen on the hit FOX show. The season begins with a blizzard-type situation. It’s going to be a difficult situation for the cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star this season headlined by Rob Lowe and company. Well, there is more to that incoming ice storm. Yes, Rob Lowe channeled his best cowboy amid a deadly ice storm in a promo for the episode on his personal Instagram page.
TV Fanatic

Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 1

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, an arctic cold front brought an ice storm to Austin. With unresolved tension following recent events, everyone had to work together to secure their future. Meanwhile, Owen dealt with the fallout of what happened to the 126. Elsewhere, Judd and Grace prepared...
tvseriesfinale.com

9-1-1: Lone Star: Season Four? Has the FOX Action Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the 9-1-1: Lone Star TV show (not technically a spin-off of the 9-1-1 series) stars Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Brianna Baker. Captain Owen Strand (Lowe) was the lone survivor of a Manhattan firehouse on 9/11 and had the unenviable task of rebuilding his station. After a similar tragedy happens to a firehouse in Austin, Owen and his troubled firefighter son, T.K. (Rubinstein), move to Austin to help them start anew. Working with them are mother and paramedic captain Tommy Vega (Torres), police officer Carlos Reyes (Silva), Muslim firefighter Marjan Marwani (Karam), transgender firefighter Paul Strickland (Smith), rookie Mateo Chavez (Works), paramedic Nancy Gillian (Baker), gruff firefighter Judd Ryder (Parrack), and his wife, Grace (McClain), a 9-1-1 call center operator.
CinemaBlend

How 9-1-1: Lone Star Could Save One Firefighter Despite The Dangerous Season 3 Premiere Twist

Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, called “The Big Chill.”. 9-1-1: Lone Star brought the first responder action back to Texas after 9-1-1 dominated the airwaves in the fall, but Austin was dealing with a whole new kind of crisis in the Season 3 premiere. A massive ice storm hit, and neither the Texans nor the buildings were prepared for multiple feet of snow. The firefighters entered the scene of a collapsed gym to save a teenage girl despite knowing that the conditions could turn deadly very quickly, and a sudden shift of debris could mean that none other than Paul Strickland (played by Brian Michael Smith) could face permanent or even deadly consequences. Fortunately, there are also some ways that Lone Star could save him!
film-book.com

9-1-1: LONE STAR: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV Show Trailer [Fox]

Fox‘s 9-1-1: Lone Star: Season 3, Episode 2: Thin Ice TV show trailer has been released. 9-1-1: Lone Star stars Rob Lowe, Liv Tyler, Ronen Rubinstein, Sierra McClain, Jim Parrack, Natacha Karam, Brian Michael Smith, Rafael Silva, Julian Works, and Gina Torres. Series Plot Synopsis. 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s plot...
Tell-Tale TV

9-1-1: Lone Star Review: The Big Chill (Season 3 Episode 1)

Since the show first premiered, I have been a staunch advocate of how great the storytelling is — barring a few glaring issues. The great thing about 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 1, “The Big Chill,” is that a few of these issues seem to be addressed in the best ways possible.
