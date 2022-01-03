ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cold Tonight. Slightly Warmer Tuesday

wabi.tv
 4 days ago

Wind of freezing rain possible late tomorrow morning north & west of I-95. Rain & mild by...

www.wabi.tv

hoiabc.com

Freezing rain could create slick road conditions tomorrow

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Our weather will remain quiet but cold overnight with mainly clear skies and lows near 10. Temperatures may begin to rise as we approach sunrise, so wake-up temps may be in the low to mid teens. Expect increasing cloud cover tomorrow morning followed by...
PEORIA, IL
wvlt.tv

Deep freeze Saturday morning as steady rain arrives Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Given our sunshine Friday afternoon – and the subsequent melting – we’re going to end the First Alert a little early. Yes, it will be cold again Saturday morning! Some under the deeper snow will have wind chills at or below 0 degrees Saturday early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
WNEM

Cold tonight with a "milder" weekend

After a sunny Friday, cold still is the big story heading into tonight. Expect nearly a repeat of the conditions from Friday morning. The potential still exists for some wintry mix this weekend, but that system still looks to stay on the weaker-side. Tonight. The clear conditions from the daytime...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

Icy Tonight, Sunny & Cold Saturday

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Icy, temps in the teens. Saturday, mostly sunny and cold. Near 30°. Saturday night, partly cloudy and cold. Mid to upper teens. Sunday, increasing clouds with rain showers during the afternoon. Low 40s. Sunday night, clearing and cold. A few icy spots. Mid to upper 20s.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FORECAST: Cold tonight, Rain Sunday

It's going to be another cold night! Temperatures tonight will drop to the 20s with clear skies. The gorgeous weather continues Saturday, before rain returns Sunday. Sunny and nice! Cold morning. Chilly afternoon. High Temperature: 52°. Average High: 54°. Rain Chance: 0%. What You Need To Know:. It will gradually...
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Cold Today But Warmer and Stormy This Weekend

I hope you've braved the first week for 2022 well! After some 70s yesterday we're right back squarely into winter with highs that will only top out in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon even with a ton of sun. However, this round of cold will be brief as we'll warm right back up over the weekend with highs to the low 70s on Saturday and into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. The clouds will limit the sun, but more clouds should signal to you that rain chances will be possible too. I think we'll find a wave of scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Then comes a chance of more showers and possible storms Sunday day, but it's Sunday evening and Sunday night where a strong cold front drives through the region where it's most likely all of us will find a rain drop or rumble of thunder. That same cold front will drop in another round of cold winter air to get into next week, and it stays chilly through most of the week too. Our next chance of rain won't make an appearance until we get closer to the weekend following this. Have a good day, and a great weekend!
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FORECAST: Cold tonight, Rain Sunday

It's going to be another cold night! Temperatures tonight will drop to the 20s with clear skies. The gorgeous weather continues Saturday, before rain returns Sunday. Sunny and nice! Cold morning. Chilly afternoon. High Temperature: 52°. Average High: 54°. Rain Chance: 0%. What You Need To Know:. It will gradually...
ENVIRONMENT

Community Policy