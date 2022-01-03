Cold Tonight. Slightly Warmer Tuesday

I hope you've braved the first week for 2022 well! After some 70s yesterday we're right back squarely into winter with highs that will only top out in the lower to mid 70s this afternoon even with a ton of sun. However, this round of cold will be brief as we'll warm right back up over the weekend with highs to the low 70s on Saturday and into the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. The clouds will limit the sun, but more clouds should signal to you that rain chances will be possible too. I think we'll find a wave of scattered storms Saturday afternoon. Then comes a chance of more showers and possible storms Sunday day, but it's Sunday evening and Sunday night where a strong cold front drives through the region where it's most likely all of us will find a rain drop or rumble of thunder. That same cold front will drop in another round of cold winter air to get into next week, and it stays chilly through most of the week too. Our next chance of rain won't make an appearance until we get closer to the weekend following this. Have a good day, and a great weekend!

ENVIRONMENT ・ 22 HOURS AGO