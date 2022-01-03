ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We are making our first new buy of 2022

By Jeff Marks
CNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter you receive this email, we will be initiating a position in Danaher (DHR), buying 100 shares at roughly $312.60. Following the trade, the Charitable trust will own 100 shares of Danaher. The position will represent approximately 0.75% of the portfolio. The healthcare sector is kicking off the year's...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charitable Trust#Abbott Laboratories#Dna#Dhr#Life Sciences
