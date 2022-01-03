ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Aircraft Ailerons Market Trends to Keep an Eye On in 2022 | Saab AB, Sealand Aviation, ShinMaywa Industries, TATA

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Global Aircraft Ailerons Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic...

Las Vegas Herald

Electrosurgery Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2021-2027 | B. Braun Melsungen, Covidienplc, BOWA-electronic, Bovie Medical

The Global Electrosurgery Market outlook survey highlights the dynamics at play in each of the subsegments of Electrosurgery Industry to better elaborate current state, emerging trends and potential areas of focus. Discerning stakeholders in the Electrosurgery market will be able to use this study to evaluate opportunities and challenges in the context of an increasingly complex healthcare and life sciences marketplace. To understand big picture lot of industry players were analysed and some of them are B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidienplc (Medtronic), BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Bovie Medical Corporation, Olympus Corporation, CONMED Corporation, ErbeElektromedizin GmbH & Ethicon, Inc..
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Children Dining Chairs Market 2022 | Industry Size, Growth, Emerging Trends, Business Opportunities to 2028

"A new research report with titled Children Dining Chairs Market Current Analysis and Forecast (2022-2028) covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies." The Reports Intellect specialized and business intelligence entitled Global Children Dining Chairs Market (2022-2028) provides an overview of market availability, detailed analysis, competitive composition, and revenue forecasting....
INDIA
Las Vegas Herald

Asset Maintenance Management Software Market to See Major Growth by 2028 | Spacewell, eWorkOrders, Mapcon Technologies, JDM Technology

Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2021-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Asset Maintenance Management Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Accruent, eMaint, Dude Solutions, iOffice, IBM, ServiceChannel, Fiix, UpKeep, Siveco, IFS, Spacewell, JDM Technology, MVP Plant, DPSI, MRI (Real Asset Management), FasTrak, FMX, SIERRA ODC, Orion IXL Bhd, Ultimo, JLL (JLL (Corrigo), EZOfficeInventory, Mapcon Technologies, CyberMetrics (FaciliWorks), Maxpanda, eWorkOrders, Ashcom Technologies, Landport, Megamation Systems & PMXpert.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

India Digital OOH Advertising Market Share, Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Till 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "India Digital OOH Advertising Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the india digital OOH advertising market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along...
WORLD
Las Vegas Herald

Antimicrobial Textile Market worth $14.7 billion by 2026

According to the new market research report "Global Antimicrobial Textile Market by Active Agents (Synthetic Organic Compounds, Metal & Metallic Salts, Bio-based), Application (Medical Textiles, Apparels, Home Textiles), Fabric (Cotton, Polyester, and Polyamide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 14.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2026. Growth of the market is primarily triggered by the need for hygiene products to combat the increasing number of infections due to microorganisms in various applications such as sportswear, protective wear, curtains & drapes, carpets, surgical supplies & wipes, bedding, intimates, and footwear.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Generics Market Set for Explosive Growth | Sawai Pharmaceutical, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Apotex, Les Laboratoires Servier

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Generics Global Group of Eight (G8) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Generics Group of Eight (G8) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Mobile Device Accessories Market is Booming Worldwide | Bose, Panasonic, Sony

Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Device Accessories Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Device Accessories Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Device Accessories. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TCL Communication (China), ASUSTeK Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Apple Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Otter Products LLC (United States), Griffin Technology (United States), Bose Corporation (United States) and Plantronics Inc. (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Trade Insurance Market Worth Observing Growth | Credimundi, ACE, Argo Surety

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Trade Insurance Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Trade Insurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Aircraft Insulation Market worth $8.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3%

According to a research report "Aircraft Insulation Market by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Type (Thermal, Acoustic & Vibration, Electric), Material (Foamed Plastics, Fiberglass, Mineral Wool, Ceramic-based Materials), Application (Airframe, Engine) and Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2021 to USD 8.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in demand for lightweight materials, introduction of advanced acoustic and fire resistant materials resulting in safer operations of aircraft, declining cost of composite materials, and increasing demand for military helicopters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Las Vegas Herald

Affective Computing Market 2021-26: Size, Trends, Growth, Demand And Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Affective Computing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global affective computing market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Medical Laser Technology Market May See a Big Move | Alcon Laboratories, Cardiogenesis, American Medical Systems

The latest independent research document on Global Medical Laser Technology examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Medical Laser Technology study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Medical Laser Technology market report advocates analysis of Lumenis, PhotoMedex, Spectranetics Corporation, BIOLASE, Iridex Corporation, Novadaq Technologies, AngioDynamics Corp, Syneron Medical, IRIDEX Corporation, Alcon Laboratories, Cardiogenesis Corporation, American Medical Systems & Bausch & Lomb.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Railway Infrastructure Equipments Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | China CNR, Hitachi Rail STS, Balfour Beatty

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Railway Infrastructure Equipments Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Railway Infrastructure Equipments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
TRAFFIC
Las Vegas Herald

Architectural Door Hardware Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nostalgic Warehouse, OVE Decors, Rockwell Security

Latest released the research study on Global Architectural Door Hardware Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Architectural Door Hardware Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Architectural Door Hardware. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are METechs Global Inc. (United States), Miseno (Italy), Nostalgic Warehouse (United States), Notting Hill Decorative Hardware (United States), OVE Decors (Canada), Prime-Line Products (United States), Richelieu Hardware (Canada), Rockwell Security Inc. (United States), Rok Hardware (United States) and Schlage Locks (United States).
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

School ERP Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends | Oracle, Infor, Panacea, Unit4

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "School ERP Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the School ERP market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Compulsory Insurance Market to See Booming Growth | Prudential Financial, Manulife Financial, MetLife, Aviva

Latest released the research study on Global Compulsory Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Compulsory Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Compulsory Insurance - The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Ping an Insurance (China),Allianz SE (Germany),AXA SA (France),Prudential Financial Inc (United States),MetLife (United States),Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan),Manulife Financial Corporation (Canada),China Life Insurance Company Limited (China),Generali Group (Italy),Aviva plc. (United Kingdom)
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

M-Commerce Payments Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | PayPal, Fiserv, Square, Samsung

Latest released the research study on Global M-Commerce Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. M-Commerce Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the M-Commerce Payments The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Apple (United State),Mastercard (United State),Square, Inc. (United State),Visa (United State),Google (United State),Samsung (South Korea),ACI Worldwide Inc.(United State),DH Corporation (Canada),FIS (United State),PayPal (United State),Fiserv (United State)
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Enbala Networks, AutoGrid Systems, Stem

Latest released the research study on Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Software as a Service The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Viridity Energy (United States),Sunverge Energy, Inc. (United States),ENGIE (United States),Energy & Meteo Systems GmbH (Germany),AutoGrid Systems (United States),Advanced Microgrid Solutions (United States),Green Charge (United States),Enbala Networks (United States),Stem Inc. (United States)
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Travel Technologies Market Outlook 2021: Big Things are Happening

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Travel Technologies Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Travel Technologies market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Neuromorphic Chip Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Scope and Forecast 2022-27

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Neuromorphic Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. The global neuromorphic chip market share to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027. A neuromorphic chip refers to an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) microchip that is designed to mimic the functions of the human brain and nervous system. It involves the utilization of very-large-scale-integrated (VLSI) systems and software solutions to imitate the human way of recognizing and thinking. Neuromorphic chips are equipped with neurons and artificial synapses, which are manufactured using silicon that helps the system to process like a human brain. They find wide-ranging applications in robotics and neuroscience research.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Pain Management Devices Market Worth $3.3 billion by 2026 - Emerging Trends, Top Growing Segments and Future Industry Developments

According to the new market research report "Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neurostimulation, SCS, TENS, RF Ablation, Infusion Pumps), Application (Neuropathy, Cancer, Facial, MSK, Migraine), Mode of Purchase (OTC, Prescription-based) & Region (NA, Europe, APAC) - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Pain Management Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.
MARKETS

