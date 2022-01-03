ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno family welcomes new baby moments after new year

By Stephen Jones
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bsa87_0dbnyPlx00

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) A Fresno family welcomed their new baby just moments after the new year.

Ariel Adriana was born at the Fresno Kaiser Permanente Birthing Center at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1.

She was born a healthy seven pounds and 14 ounces.

Nurses say Ariel is doing great and is with her parents Carolina and Diego

