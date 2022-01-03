ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and...

Another year of dollar dominance ahead as the Fed lifts rates: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – Most currencies will struggle to make any gains against the U.S. dollar in coming months, as monetary tightening expected from the Federal Reserve will provide the greenback with enough impetus to extend its dominance well into 2022, analysts said. Nearly two-thirds of 49 foreign exchange strategists...
CURRENCIES
Shore News Network

Dollar cuts losses after Fed minutes

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar fell on Wednesday but pared losses after minutes released from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting showed the U.S. central bank may need to act more quickly in hiking interest rates to combat inflation. Fed officials said the “very tight” U.S. labor market...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Canadian Dollar Slides As U.S. Yields Jump

After ending 2021 with strong gains, the Canadian dollar didn't miss a beat and continued to show volatility on the first day of the New Year, this time posting sharp losses. In the North American session, USD/CAD is trading at 12761, up 0.95% on the day.The US dollar is showing broad strength on Monday, courtesy of a surge in US Treasury yields. The 10-Year rose 0.07% to 1.57%, while 30-Year notes climbed 0.06% to 1.95%.
CURRENCIES
etftrends.com

Hedge Funds Are Betting That Long-Term Yields Will Rise

With the Omicron variant and inflation headlining the capital market news, it’s easy to forget that a flattening yield curve also poses a threat, but hedge funds are betting that long-term yields will rise. With the Federal Reserve expected to raise interest rates in 2022, bond investors could be...
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

The U.S. Dollar In 2022

Since early June, the value of the U.S. dollar has been increasing relative to the value of the British pound and the Euro. The value of the U.S. dollar has been rising since early June 2021. Using the Broad U.S. dollar index published by the Board of Governors of the...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar on track for best year since 2015

NEW YORK - The dollar index dipped on Friday in quiet holiday trading, but was set to end 2021 with a gain of nearly 7% as investors bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates earlier than most other major economies amid surging inflation driven by COVID-19 stimulus initiatives. The...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Dollar: Long-Awaited Rebound In The Offing

On Tuesday, the euro was dropping for the whole day. Meanwhile, the pound sterling began moving only during the US trade, repeating its Monday scenario. Notably, yesterday, the UK was still on the Christmas holiday. Such behavior of the British pound indicates high speculative activity. Although the euro is also...
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

Asian stocks drift lower, U.S. dollar mixed

TOKYO, Japan - Holiday thin trading saw bourses in Asia lose ground on Monday. Stock exchanges in Australia and Hong Kong were closed for the Christmas holidays. Omicron took the blame for Monday's losses as thousands of flights worldwide were canceled, disrupting travel plans for a hesitant public. "Omicron cases...
WORLD
kitco.com

U.S. dollar in firm uptrend for 2022

Welcome to Kitco News' 2022 outlook series. The new year will be filled with uncertainty as the Federal Reserve looks to pivot and tighten its monetary policies. At the same time, the inflation threat continues to grow, which means real rates will remain in low to negative territory. Stay tuned to Kitco News to learn from the experts on how to navigate turbulent financial markets in 2022.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar falls after U.S. jobs report

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar was slightly lower against a basket of major currencies on Friday on the heels of the December jobs report that missed expectations. The dollar index weakened after the Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls rose by 199,000 last month, well short of...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold sinks 2% Thursday in bullion's first settlement after Fed minutes

Gold futures ended sharply lower Thursday, marking the sharpest daily slump for the precious metal in over six weeks, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December gathering showed that officials thought rate increases could come sooner and possibly at a faster pace then they previously expected as inflation runs hot. Inflation is usually a boon for bullion but the prospect of higher rates is dulling the appeal of gold against Treasury yields, which also were seeing their rates rising. February gold on Thursday ended down $35.90, or 2%, to reach $1,789.20 an ounce.
BUSINESS
investing.com

CFTC Crude Oil speculative net positions

Omicron Fears, BBB Derailed, China Rate Cut, Zegna Debut - What's Moving Markets By Investing.com - Dec 20, 2021 6. By Geoffrey Smith Investing.com -- Global markets are rattled by Omicron-variant Covid-19, as Europe imposes its first full lockdown in a year. Joe Biden's signature spending bill is in trouble after...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS

