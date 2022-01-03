Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

Gold futures ended sharply lower Thursday, marking the sharpest daily slump for the precious metal in over six weeks, a day after minutes from the Federal Reserve's December gathering showed that officials thought rate increases could come sooner and possibly at a faster pace then they previously expected as inflation runs hot. Inflation is usually a boon for bullion but the prospect of higher rates is dulling the appeal of gold against Treasury yields, which also were seeing their rates rising. February gold on Thursday ended down $35.90, or 2%, to reach $1,789.20 an ounce.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO