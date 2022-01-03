ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tino Gagliardi returns as president of musicians’ union Local 802

By Caitlin Huston
Tino Gagliardi has been elected president and executive director of musicians’ union Local 802. Gagliardi previously served in those roles from 2010 to 2018 and most recently worked within Local 802’s parent union, American Federation of Musicians. He began his three-year term in the role on Jan....

