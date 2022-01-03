Tino Gagliardi returns as president of musicians’ union Local 802

It’s a bittersweet and albeit extremely stressful time for many of us that puts an incredible damper on the celebration of the coming of 2022. With the threat of the spread of the Omicron variant hitting close to home for hundreds, if not thousands, of Oswego County residents, fear of catching COVID-19, combined with thoughts of “Is this thing ever going to end?” have really bogged us down. Are our kids going to stay in school? Who gets to determine what is safe anymore and what voices of authority should we trust? How credible is Dr. Fauci? Who should we be listening to now – especially with COVID guidance changing practically every week? So many of us are turning our backs on the new CDC guidance about shortened isolation periods for fully vaccinated individuals returning to work. So much so, in fact, that it’s become a meme all over social media.
