Tino Gagliardi returns as president of musicians’ union Local 802

Despite the recent rise in COVID cases reported by the Smithsonian, agency heads ignored the pleas of union employees and continued to allow an unlimited number of visitors to pour into the museums over the holiday period. The decision to close four Smithsonian museums herded visitors into the museums that remained open. At times, the lines to enter the National Air and Space Museum could be seen wrapped around the sidewalk outside of the museum. Throughout the weekend, frightened employees contacted the union with the news of their having tested positive for COVID. Others called to say they had been called by Occupational Health and Safety and told they had to quarantine because of having been in contact with someone at work who had tested positive for COVID. Many of the employees who were sent home informed the union they had to use their own leave.

MUSEUMS ・ 4 DAYS AGO