Ben Affleck has addressed the “Sad Affleck” meme, stating that he was worried his children would see it and worry about his mental wellbeing.In an interview with The Los Angeles Times published today (7 January), the actor spoke about the hugely popular meme that originated in 2016.The meme in question is taken from an interview Affleck gave alongside Henry Cavill during which the pair were asked how they felt about the mixed reviews of their film Batman v Superman.Cavill is seen answering the question with Affleck sat by his side in silence looking dispirited. The snippet was edited into...

