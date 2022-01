Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia said Wednesday that Nate Hobbs will play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers following his DUI arrest less than 48 hours ago. Bisaccia reportedly declined to comment when asked if there was something about the situation that made the team determine that any form of discipline was not necessary. He also made the point that Hobbs’ court date, if the charges are not dropped, is set for the summer.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO