Buying Cars

$29,000 for an average used car? Would-be buyers are aghast

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer
Scranton Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — A couple of months ago, a woman...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

CBS News

$29,000 for a used car? Blame inflation.

A couple of months ago, a woman paid a visit to Jeff Schrier's used car lot in Omaha, Nebraska. She was on a tight budget, she said, and was desperate for a vehicle to commute to work. She was shown three cars priced at her limit, roughly $7,500. Schrier said...
OMAHA, NE
Truth About Cars

Pay Up: Average Price of a Used Car in America Shockingly Close to $30,000

It will surprise exactly zero of our readers that prices of second-hand vehicles are through the roof. A constricted new car supply which leads to a dearth of trade-ins has contributed to customers facing the prospect of paying exorbitant sums for previously loved vehicles. Now, a new stat from Edmunds.com puts a precise number on the issue.
BUYING CARS
dallassun.com

US used cars jump 39% in price to $29,000

Prices for used cars in the U.S. have soared rapidly, resulting in buyers being increasingly priced out of the market. According to Edmunds.com, the average price of a used vehicle in the U.S. in November had reached $29,011, 39 percent more than one year earlier. When the government reported that...
BUSINESS
State
Nebraska State
WTVCFOX

Skyrocketing used car prices leave buyers with no choices

Right now the prices of used cars are skyrocketing well past what many households can afford. And they aren't likely to decrease any time soon. We took a look at what's contributing to the problem. There's dozens of car dealers looking to sell their used cars in the Chattanooga area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
MotorBiscuit

The Average Price of a Used Car Is Now $27,500: Dry Your Tears and Empty Your Wallet

Used car prices continue to rise, may pass $27,500. Supply simply cannot meet demand in the auto market. Tjankfully, car inventories across the globe are slowly rising. To the surprise of absolutely no one, used car prices are on the rise. They’re not just on the rise, like gas prices, they’re continuing to grow. Recently, the average price of a gently cared-for (or not) ride has topped a staggering number: $27,500. It’s not great, and now it’s time to talk about why both new car prices, and used ones, are on the rise.
GAS PRICE
Majic 93.3

Cheddar News

GM Unveils All-Electric Version of Bestselling Silverado Pickup Truck at CES 2022

General Motors rolled out the newest addition to its EV fleet with the all-electric Silverado pickup truck. Deborah Wahl, chief marketing officer at GM, joined Cheddar to talk about the latest EV offering and how it matches up to its past gas-powered versions. She said she expects demand to soar after the "first-level truck" sold out in just 12 minutes and talked about steps GM plans to take to regain its title as top U.S. auto seller after being dethroned by Toyota in 2021 with emphasis on the EV market. "I think this is an exciting new inflection point for the market overall, for [an] idea of an all-electric future, and certainly shows that we're extremely committed to the idea of everybody in an electric vehicle," said Wahl.
CARS
Robb Report

120 C8 Corvettes Damaged by the Kentucky Tornado Will Be Demolished

Dozens of Chevrolet C8 Corvettes may have survived a tornado last month, but that doesn’t mean they’re out of danger. In fact, about 120 examples of the iconic sports car are now scheduled to be demolished, according to Jalopnik. The vehicles, which were damaged when a catastrophic tornado hit Kentucky and five other states last month, will reportedly be scrapped to ensure no defective cars end up on the road. The cars were damaged when a massive tornado struck the General Motors’s plant where the C8 Corvette is built in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Although the toll of the deadly tornado was worse...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Car in Every State

Due to continuing COVID-19 fallout and a global microchip shortage, 2021 was another difficult year for the auto industry. U.S. vehicle sales hit roughly 15 million in 2021, well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015 to 2019. A handful of vehicles were popular in 2021, although not equally nationwide. Each state had […]
CARS

