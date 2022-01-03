ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Temperatures drop into teens tonight with another snow chance later in the week

By Mark Reynolds
wjhl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clearing skies tonight with a cold low of 13 to 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 45 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 22 degrees. Wednesday will be partly...

www.wjhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Follow Season’s First Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″. WATCH: Why So Little Snow? We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow
wjhl.com

Clear skies and cold tonight – Sunshine Saturday with rain on Sunday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and very cold temperatures tonight with a low of 13 degrees. Some of the higher elevations will dip to the single digits for overnight low temperatures. We start Saturday with sunny skies, but clouds will increase late in the day. The...
ENVIRONMENT
Estes Park Trail Gazette

40% chance for snow this weekend, temperatures in the low 40’s.

“Hard work keeps the wrinkles out of the mind and spirit. ”Helena Rubinstein, American-Polish Businesswoman. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Tonight. A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Partly cloudy,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KATC News

Mild with rain chances returning this weekend

Well, it's been a nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies and cool conditions out there. It'll be chilly this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. But with clouds building in late tonight and more of a ESE wind back in place, readings will actually rise into the 50s by daybreak Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
local21news.com

Wet roads are expected to refreeze tonight with temperatures into the upper teens

SUNDAY - WEATHER WATCH DAY:. Another wintry event will move in on Sunday with the potential for bringing a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain during the morning hours before tapering to showers/drizzle during the afternoon. We do anticipate hazardous travel conditions, especially through lunchtime. Because of the icing threat, Sunday will be another Weather Watch Day. If you have Sunday travel plans, your best bet would be to postpone them until after 2pm, if possible.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS DFW

Spotty Saturday Showers Ahead After A Frigid Friday Morning

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – It was a frigid morning with temperatures in the 10s and 20s. Fort Worth even felt like the single digits for a little while. We’ll have sunny skies today with a breezy afternoon. Highs are a bit warmer than yesterday; in the low 50s, but the winds will make it feel brisk. Expect spotty showers throughout Saturday, January 8 with afternoon thunderstorms possible east of I-35. Some hail is possible with any stronger storms. Breezy southerly winds will help to boost temperatures into the mid-60s with cloudy skies. Sunday morning, January 9, we start off near 60 ahead of a cold front that will steadily drop our temperatures into the low 50s by the afternoon. This front is not near as strong as our recent arctic fronts, but strong northerly winds and cloudy skies will make for a blustery day. We start off next week near normal; partly cloudy skies with mornings near 32 and afternoon highs in the mid/upper 50s. Click here for the latest Weather Forecast. Download the CBS 11 Weather App .
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
News 12

Jersey City residents enjoy the snow day as temperatures drop

Friday’s snowstorm is now over, but bitter cold temperatures have arrived. The snow was cleared away from most Jersey City streets by Friday evening, a relief for anyone who drives and parks in the city. Other than some snow on the ground, it was a relatively normal day for...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Afternoon Showers As Cold Front Pushes Through

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CBS4 Weather team is tracking a cold front that is knocking on our door. Ahead of the front, we will stay warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s. Spotty showers and some storms likely develop this afternoon through the evening due to a very moist, unstable atmosphere. (CBS4) This front will not usher in cooler weather. Instead, the winds will build out of the east-northeast and scattered showers will be possible through Saturday and Sunday. The strong onshore winds will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It will not be safe to go swimming and a small craft advisory will likely be issued for boaters due to hazardous marine conditions. Highs will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend. (CBS4) Monday will be a bit warmer with highs climbing to the low 80s and the potential for spotty showers. Our next cold front is forecast to move in Tuesday when highs will drop to the mid-70s. It will be a cooler start on Wednesday morning with lows in the low 60s. Breezy showers will be possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy