“I signed on for a long-term project. I believe in this Club, I believe in the people who run this club and their vision. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have come here.”. So said Austin FC midfielder and Club Captain Alex Ring after the final match of the team’s inaugural season in 2021, and on Monday, Ring doubled down on that statement, signing a new contract which could keep him in Verde & Black through the end of the 2025 season.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO