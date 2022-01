After postponing its return to the office three times, Wells Fargo has delayed its return to the office yet again, this time indefinitely, the bank said in a statement Monday. “Given the changing external environment, we are delaying our return to office plans,” the bank said in a statement to the Observer. “We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and well-being of our employees as our priority.”

