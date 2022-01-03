Argentina says December tax revenue up 73.6% from year ago period

The state Council on Revenues more than doubled its forecast for Hawaiʻi's general fund tax revenue for this fiscal year. The council now expected that revenue to increase by 15% for the fiscal year ending in June. That’s up from its September forecast, where it predicted 6.3% growth.
The Irish Finance Minister has said tax receipts from corporation tax in Ireland will begin to decline from 2023 onwards.On Wednesday, new figures revealed that Irish tax receipts surged to their highest ever level last year at 68.4 billion euro, reducing the Exchequer deficit down to 7.3 billion euro.It is the highest recorded tax yield, and more than nine billion euro more than the previous highest figure in 2019.Corporation tax soared by almost 30%, and is now the country’s second largest revenue in the state.For years, a low corporate tax rate has been a key part of the Irish economic...
The state Department of Finance and Administration reported that December sales tax collections came in at $719.6 million, which is 18.9% above the same month last year and 8.6% above forecast. Net available general revenue was $646.1 million, $115.8 million above December 2020 and $52.1 million — or 8.8% —...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — An almost 20% gain in December sales tax revenue and an almost 12% fiscal year-to-date (July-December) gain in sales tax revenue has pushed overall Arkansas tax revenue up 1.5% over budget estimates. Revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year was $3.896...
The state ended 2021 on a high note, collecting $3.8 billion in tax revenue in December, which was $464.3 million, or 13.7 percent, ahead of projections, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Monday. With Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s last budget address just about a month away, the state has collected...
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been another big year for sales tax in Rapid City. In fact, it’s slated to be the biggest one yet. Previously, 2020 saw record setting numbers just over 30-million dollars. However, even though data hasn’t been collected for the last two months of this year, numbers are already rivaling last years revenue.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sales tax revenue jumped by more than $73,000 for the month of December when compared to the previous year. According to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office, December sales tax receipts totaled $473,821. The figure also surpasses $400,000 in tax receipts for the tenth time this year and easily surpassed last month's total of just under $414,000.
EL PASO, (KTSM) – On Monday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in December, as part of his monthly state sales tax revenue report. The December sales tax revenue comes from sales made in November and gets forwarded to the Texas Comptroller agency...
Amid rising product costs nearly across the board in the food sector, butter appears to be one of the most impacted by various factors. According to Global Trade, the average price for Grade AA butter was $2.02 per pound as of Dec. 11 — up a whopping 40% year-over-year.
A recent report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) noted that there were 74.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms as of December 1, a decrease of 4% from December 2020 and down 1% from September 1, 2021. Five key findings in the Quarterly Hogs and...
(undated) – Massachusetts state government may be dealing with a lot of different problems these days, but a lack of money isn’t one of them. State officials say tax collections over the first half of December rose by 5.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Strong increases were reported in tax collections and revenue and use taxes, which may be the result of increased consumer spending related to the holiday season.
THE first Social Security COLA payments for 2022 will go out from next week - and some will get a boost worth hundreds of dollars a month. The cost-of-living adjustment is rising to 5.9% to account for sudden inflation during the Covid-19 pandemic - and it's the biggest increase in decades.
Retirees all around the United States are feeling the pinch as a result of rising prices. The rise in COVID-19 cases has made things worse. After three rounds of stimulus funds, the federal government decided to end them. A new round of stimulus checks is being forced upon Congress by...
Don't panic if a letter from the IRS unexpectedly shows up in your mailbox this month. Tons of Americans are getting them — and the message inside (probably) has nothing to do with an audit. Starting in late January, the IRS is sending out letters to recipients of the...
(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms kicked off the new year by continuing to add oil and natural gas rigs this week after increasing the rig count in 2021 after two years of declines. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 588 in...
Most people want to find a job that keeps up with inflation and provides some level of work-life flexibility, but they also want to be happy. After all, most Americans spend at least eight hours a day working — and often without paid time off. It’s the $125,000 question...
A new dog-themed crypto asset with a staggering total supply is surging despite a widespread crypto market pullback. Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE), jokingly referred to as the “son” of Dogecoin (DOGE), saw its price jump 122% to $0.000000004038 in just one week, vastly outpacing its rival memecoins DOGE and Shiba Inu (SHIB).
The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
