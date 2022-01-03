ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Argentina says December tax revenue up 73.6% from year ago period

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

(Reuters) – Argentine tax receipts grew 73.6% in December...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Council on Revenues forecasts jump in Hawaiʻi tax revenue

The state Council on Revenues more than doubled its forecast for Hawaiʻi's general fund tax revenue for this fiscal year. The council now expected that revenue to increase by 15% for the fiscal year ending in June. That’s up from its September forecast, where it predicted 6.3% growth.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Irish corporate tax revenues set to decline from 2023 onwards, says Donohoe

The Irish Finance Minister has said tax receipts from corporation tax in Ireland will begin to decline from 2023 onwards.On Wednesday, new figures revealed that Irish tax receipts surged to their highest ever level last year at 68.4 billion euro, reducing the Exchequer deficit down to 7.3 billion euro.It is the highest recorded tax yield, and more than nine billion euro more than the previous highest figure in 2019.Corporation tax soared by almost 30%, and is now the country’s second largest revenue in the state.For years, a low corporate tax rate has been a key part of the Irish economic...
INCOME TAX
Arkansas Business

State Revenue in December Up Nearly 19%

The state Department of Finance and Administration reported that December sales tax collections came in at $719.6 million, which is 18.9% above the same month last year and 8.6% above forecast. Net available general revenue was $646.1 million, $115.8 million above December 2020 and $52.1 million — or 8.8% —...
INCOME TAX
KATV

Arkansas' December tax revenue up almost 19%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (TB&P) — An almost 20% gain in December sales tax revenue and an almost 12% fiscal year-to-date (July-December) gain in sales tax revenue has pushed overall Arkansas tax revenue up 1.5% over budget estimates. Revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year was $3.896...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenue#Reuters#Argentine
penncapital-star.com

Revenue Dept.: Pa. collected $3.8B in tax revenue in December

The state ended 2021 on a high note, collecting $3.8 billion in tax revenue in December, which was $464.3 million, or 13.7 percent, ahead of projections, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced Monday. With Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s last budget address just about a month away, the state has collected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hutch Post

Reno Co. sales tax revenue up for December

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Sales tax revenue jumped by more than $73,000 for the month of December when compared to the previous year. According to figures released from the Reno County Treasurer's Office, December sales tax receipts totaled $473,821. The figure also surpasses $400,000 in tax receipts for the tenth time this year and easily surpassed last month's total of just under $414,000.
RENO COUNTY, KS
El Paso News

State sales tax revenue amounted to $3.65 billion in December of 2021

EL PASO, (KTSM) – On Monday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in December, as part of his monthly state sales tax revenue report. The December sales tax revenue comes from sales made in November and gets forwarded to the Texas Comptroller agency...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
Argentina
foodmanufacturing.com

Data: US Butter Prices Up 40% From a Year Ago

Amid rising product costs nearly across the board in the food sector, butter appears to be one of the most impacted by various factors. According to Global Trade, the average price for Grade AA butter was $2.02 per pound as of Dec. 11 — up a whopping 40% year-over-year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Swine inventory drops 4% from a year ago

A recent report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) noted that there were 74.2 million hogs and pigs on U.S. farms as of December 1, a decrease of 4% from December 2020 and down 1% from September 1, 2021. Five key findings in the Quarterly Hogs and...
AGRICULTURE
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Revenue Growth For December Up Over Last Year

(undated) – Massachusetts state government may be dealing with a lot of different problems these days, but a lack of money isn’t one of them. State officials say tax collections over the first half of December rose by 5.5 percent compared to the same period last year. Strong increases were reported in tax collections and revenue and use taxes, which may be the result of increased consumer spending related to the holiday season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy