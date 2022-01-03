Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Elevated to active roster

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are getting half a dozen players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the rival Ravens, but they’re also losing starting cornerback Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler. Offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley were activated from the list Wednesday. Shortly after the good news, the Steelers announced Haden was out. He’s the only player on the 53-man roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list now. A spokesperson for the Steelers announced Butler was also in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, saying he wouldn’t be available for his normal Thursday media availability. The Steelers face off against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the last game of the regular season. A playoff run hangs in the balance, but several pieces need to fall into place for the Steelers to make it to the post season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO