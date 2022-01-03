ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers' Trey Edmunds: Elevated to active roster

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

The Steelers have elevated Edmunds to their 53-man roster ahead of Monday's matchup...

www.cbssports.com

The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY

Former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs still chuckles when he hears the name Ben Roethlisberger. “Old Ben,” Suggs said with a sigh and then laughter. Then his memory shoots back to the 16 seasons he played against the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback. “Big Ben was very difficult to bring down and it was fun going against him,” Suggs said. “He was always injured until it was ...
CBS Pittsburgh

Steelers Activate 6 Players From Reserve/COVID-19 List, Lose Joe Haden And Defensive Coordinator Keith Butler

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Steelers are getting half a dozen players back from the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday’s game against the rival Ravens, but they’re also losing starting cornerback Joe Haden and defensive coordinator Keith Butler. Offensive tackle Zach Banner, linebacker Devin Bush, defensive back Arthur Maulet, running back Anthony McFarland, linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive end Chris Wormley were activated from the list Wednesday. Shortly after the good news, the Steelers announced Haden was out. He’s the only player on the 53-man roster on the reserve/COVID-19 list now. A spokesperson for the Steelers announced Butler was also in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, saying he wouldn’t be available for his normal Thursday media availability. The Steelers face off against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in the last game of the regular season. A playoff run hangs in the balance, but several pieces need to fall into place for the Steelers to make it to the post season. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
CBS Sports

Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Activated by Pittsburgh

The Steelers activated McFarland (undisclosed) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday. McFarland was forced to miss the last two games after being placed on the COVID-19 list, but he'll now be able to return to practice. The 22-year-old should continue to see minimal work out of Pittsburgh's backfield in Sunday's Week 18 matchup against the Ravens.
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Sends 3-Word Message Amid Antonio Brown Drama

Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed knows the side he’s taking when it comes to the Antonio Brown and Bucs drama. “I believe BA,” Sharpe said on Friday morning. Arians has been saying that Brown refused to enter the game due to a lack of targets, while Brown is saying it was because of his foot injury.
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
