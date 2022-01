MITCHELL – The Scottsbluff and Mitchell girls and boys basketball teams had interesting contests on Friday at Mitchell High School. The boys contest saw the tale of two halves as the first half was a back and forth battle with Scottsbluff holding a slim 30-29 lead at halftime. The second half saw the Bearcats have two big runs to earn the 68-43 win.

