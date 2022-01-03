Two Arrested for Stealing Car in Canandaigua

A Macedon man faces multiple charges after allegedly defrauding the state. Wayne County Sheriffs say they arrested Eric Gonzalez at 11:00am Thursday, claiming he failed to report income he was receiving from Massachusetts which led to him receiving benefits from New York that he was not entitled to. Gonzalez is set to appear in the Town of Lyons Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.

