Canandaigua, NY

Two Arrested for Stealing Car in Canandaigua

By News Staff
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 4 days ago

A 20-year old Canandaigua man and a 16-year old Canandaigua teen have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Micheal...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

FL Radio Group

Arcadia Woman Arrested, Allegedly Keys Car

An Arcadia woman has been arrested in Palmyra after a domestic incident Thursday night. Wayne County Sheriffs deputies say they arrested Brittani Robinson at 11:30pm after she allegedly took a set of keys and scratched a vehicle belonging to an acquaintance of hers, causing over $3,500 in damage. Robinson was charged with criminal mischief and is scheduled in Palmyra Town Court at a later date to answer the charge.
PALMYRA, NY
FL Radio Group

Schuyler County Man Indicted on Grand Larceny, Burglary Charges

A Schuyler County man has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars in property and a taxi cab from a town of Catharine address. Ronald Snyder is accused of breaking into a County Road 14 home and stealing more than 6-THOUSAND dollars worth of property along with a taxi cab during the early morning hours of August 29th. He was indicted on burglary and criminal possession of stolen property charges along with two counts of grand larceny.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Macedon Man Arrested on Welfare Fraud Charges

A Macedon man faces multiple charges after allegedly defrauding the state. Wayne County Sheriffs say they arrested Eric Gonzalez at 11:00am Thursday, claiming he failed to report income he was receiving from Massachusetts which led to him receiving benefits from New York that he was not entitled to. Gonzalez is set to appear in the Town of Lyons Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.
MACEDON, NY
County
Monroe County, NY
Canandaigua, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Canandaigua, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

Geneva Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Geneva woman on a bench warrant. Around 7:30pm Wednesday, April Patterson was arrested by Geneva Police and taken to the County Jail, where custody was transferred to Sheriff’s Deputies. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7 on...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca Falls Man Accused of Choking Woman

A domestic dispute in Seneca Falls Monday morning led to the arrest of a 29-year old Seneca Falls man. Police accuse Xavier Alford of subjecting a woman to unwanted physical contact and also obstructing her breathing. He was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, and harassment along with felony aggravated family offense.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Rochester Man Accused of Breaking Into a Victor Business

A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly committing a burglary in Victor in November. 31-year old Jaquan Scott is accused of unlawfully entering Everbetter Wellness on November 19th and stealing money. He was being held at the Ontario County Jail to await arraignment. Get the top stories on your...
ROCHESTER, NY
#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County COVID Test Pick Up Sites for Saturday

Cayuga County residents will be able to pick up free at home COVID-19 testing kits Saturday. The Citizen reports three drive-thru locations will be distributing the kits from 10:00am-12:00pm at the following:. Fingerlakes Mall – old JC Penney’s parking lot. Cato Recreation Center. VFW Fairgrounds Moravia – enter...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Williamson Man Arrested on Disorderly Conduct Charge

A Williamson man was arrested Wednesday after police say he was walking in the middle of State Route 21 in the town of Williamson yelling and screaming obscenities all while obstructing traffic. Joshua Barber was charged with disorderly conduct. It was also determined that Barber had an open arrest warrant...
WILLIAMSON, NY
FL Radio Group

Lyons Man Arrested on Criminal Mischief and Trespass Charges

A Lyons man was arrested Wednesday morning on criminal mischief and criminal trespass charges. It is alleged that 29-year-old Aaron Vanopdurp forced entry into an apartment on Williams Street causing damage to the door and remaining unlawfully in the home. Vanopdurp was released on appearance tickets. Get the top stories...
LYONS, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

New Trial Ordered for Auburn Man Convicted of Drug Possession

A legal flaw in the jury selection process has resulted in the 2020 felony drug conviction of an Auburn man being reversed. The state Appellate Division-Fourth Department ruled just before Christmas that Sid Harrison be granted a new trial after being convicted on criminal possession of a controlled substance charges.
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

20 Years in Prison for a Waterloo Murder

A Seneca County man will spend 20 years in prison for the murder of his wife. 38-year old John Gray was sentenced Tuesday for pleading guilty to killing 40-year-old Ashia Chilson-Gray in 2020 at the East River Street home in Waterloo. Chilson-Gray was a Geneva Middle School teacher. Katie Arnold,...
WATERLOO, NY
FL Radio Group

New Year’s Day Town of Italy Car Crash Victim ID’d

The victim of the fatal New Year’s Day car crash in the Town of Italy has been identified. The Yates County Sheriffs Office reports Luke Gudinas Junior of Branchport has been ID’d as the driver of the vehicle that crashed into a tree on Italy Valley Road near the Clute Road intersection. The car burst into flames and had to be extinguished by the Naples Fire Department.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Federal Grants to Help Schools in Seneca and Wayne Counties

Federal grants from the U.S. Justice Department to school districts in Seneca and Wayne counties will help improve student safety and prevent student suicides. Grants for almost $2-million dollars will go the Sodus, Lyons, Newark, and North Rose-Wolcott school districts and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to help with student safety.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
