Two Arrested for Stealing Car in Canandaigua
A 20-year old Canandaigua man and a 16-year old Canandaigua teen have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Micheal...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
A 20-year old Canandaigua man and a 16-year old Canandaigua teen have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car. Micheal...www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0