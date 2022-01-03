ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 New Years Resolutions for the Detroit Red Wings

By Michael Whitaker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If fans of the Detroit Red Wings were told before this season began that on the third day of January that they’d have a record of .500, most fans would gladly accept it after having struggled mightily in the past few seasons. And while they’ve made great strides...

Related
echo-pilot.com

Detroit Red Wings at Anaheim Ducks odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Red Wings (16-15-3) travel to meet the Anaheim Ducks (18-11-4) Thursday at Honda Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Red Wings vs. Ducks odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets. The Red Wings snapped a...
NHL
Pasadena Star-News

Kings square off with familiar foes Detroit Red Wings

Having found consistency in their game if not their lineup, the Kings will next contend with a Detroit Red Wings franchise whose rebuild has mirrored their own in many ways. The short-handed Kings played three of their better games of the season, despite missing four players due to COVID protocols and four more with injuries in their most recent outing. They lost battles of special teams and opportunism that caused them to go to overtime in a win over Vancouver and lose a game against Nashville despite dominating most of both matches. They wedged a commanding victory over Philadelphia in between.
NHL
CBS Boston

Willie O’Ree Won’t Be Able To Attend His Bruins Jersey Retirement Ceremony In Person

BOSTON (CBS) — Last year, the Boston Bruins postponed the jersey retirement ceremony of Willie O’Ree until 2022, in part so that the ceremony would take place “in front of a TD Garden crowd packed with passionate Bruins fans, who can express their admiration and appreciation for Willie and create the meaningful moment he has earned throughout his incredible career.” The fans will indeed be in attendance for the ceremony on Jan. 18. But unfortunately, O’Ree himself will not be present. Because of the risks associated with the ongoing pandemic, the 86-year-old O’Ree has decided to remain in California and participate virtually...
NHL
NESN

Wild Coach Criticizes Trent Frederic, Says Kirill Kaprizov Hit Was ‘Predatory’

Trent Frederic found himself in hot water Thursday night after he laid a hit on Kirill Kaprizov that knocked the Wild star from the game in the second period. Frederic’s knee looked to hit Kaprizov, who was trying to avoid Matt Grzelcyk while playing the puck, in the thigh and sent him into the boards. The Bruins forward was called for boarding and had to answer the bell not once, but twice in Boston’s loss to Minnesota at TD Garden.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Red Wings#The Red Wings#The Boston Bruins
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NHL
OCRegister

Ducks rookie Trevor Zegras upset he won’t play tonight vs. Detroit Red Wings

UPDATE: After this story was published, Thursday’s Ducks game was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Trevor Zegras skated Thursday morning with the Ducks for the first time since he was cleared to exit the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and then had an angry exchange with coach Dallas Eakins upon learning he wouldn’t be in the lineup for the evening’s home game against the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL
