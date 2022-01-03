ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

What Jim Cramer Is Watching Monday — Our Investing Mantra for 2022

By Jim Cramer, CNBC
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClub mantra: Does it make things and do stuff for a profit?... otherwise shrinking price to earnings multiple... Wells Fargo (WFC) upgraded by Barclays... Charitable Trust name and the cheapest major bank stock (yes, cheaper than Citigroup because we still aren't sure what's wrong there)... price target goes from $50 to...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Cramer
MarketWatch

CinCor Pharma raised $194 million as upsized IPO prices in middle of expected range

CinCor Pharma Inc. is set to go public on the Nasdaq Friday, after the Massachusetts-based biopharmaceutical company's upsized initial public offering priced overnight at $16 a share, in the middle of the expected range of between $15 and $17 a share. The company raised $193.6 million as it sold 12.1 million shares in the IPO, up from previous expectations of an 11.0 million share offering. The IPO pricing values the company at about $566.7 million. Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are the joint book-running managers of the IPO, and Oppenheimer is the lead manager. The company is going public at a time of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF has tumbled 19.2% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 6.7%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charitable Trust#Citigroup#Wells Fargo#Barclays#U S Bancorp#Usb#Keycorp#Pnc Financial#Tsla#Jpm#Pioneer Natural Lrb Pxd#Mcdonald#Mcd#Restaurant Brands#Qsr#Apple#Aapl#Wedbush#Iphone
NBC San Diego

Jim Cramer Says These 5 ‘Old Tech' Stocks Could Have a Big Year in 2022

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday laid out an investment case for five legacy technology companies that he believes could post strong returns in 2022. The "Mad Money" host touted Apple, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle. Those companies should be able to perform well even as the Fed tightens policy, Cramer...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Likes Vertiv And Scotts Miracle-Gro

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he likes Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT): "I like the fact that Dave Cote is still the chairman. You’ve got a winner there." Cramer said he is not able to understand how Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) got down this low. He...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Wall Street expects up to 40% increase in bonuses

U.S. investment bankers are expected to earn larger bonuses at Wall Street firms such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Bank of America Corp. , Morgan Stanley , JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. , according to a report Friday by efinancialcareers.com. One JPMorgan Chase executive told the publication that the bank's revenues on some business lines are up 60% to 80%, so most bankers expect a bonus increase of 30% to 40%. Bloomberg and the Financial Times have reported recently that bonuses at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan could be up in the neighborhood of 40% to 50%. The big Wall Street banks typically announce internal bonuses along with their fourth-quarter results, which are due out in the next two weeks. Shares of Goldman Sachs are up 46.5% in the past 12 months, while JPMorgan Chase shares have risen by 31.7%. The two stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which has gained 19.2% in the past 12 months.
STOCKS
CNBC

Watch CNBC's Jim Cramer discuss tech's Fed fallout, crypto and more

Mad Money host Jim Cramer and the 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss where investors can find market opportunities ahead of the open. Cramer breaks down shares of Bed, Bath and Beyond, Constellation Brands and Conagra, as well as cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum. "My instinct is to buy not sell. I want to buy back the ethereum I sold," Cramer says.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Top Stocks For 2022: Eli Lilly, Honeywell And More

Jim Cramer announced his top stock picks for 2022 Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." The former hedge fund manager put Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) and Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) at the top of his list. "Everyone is pretty positive, that I talk to, about what's going on with...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy