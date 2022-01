Salad and Go will hold a grand opening for its new Fort Worth location at 12556 N. Beach St. on Jan. 10, according to the event’s Facebook page. Originally, the salad shop was not planned to open until summer 2022. Salad and Go is a drive-thru salad stop with a stated mission of bringing healthy food to the drive-thru and has locations in Arizona and Texas. Its other Texas locations are in Plano, Dallas, Richardson and Carrollton, in addition to an existing Fort Worth location at 3400 Hulen St. A phone number is not yet available. www.saladandgo.com.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO